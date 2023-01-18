Pre-Application Webinar for RFA-DK-22-012 “NIDDK Investigator Award to Support Mentoring of Early Career Researchers from Diverse Backgrounds (K26 - Independent Clinical Trial Not Allowed)“

Event Details

The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) will hold a pre-application webinar on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time for funding opportunity RFA-DK-22-012.html: NIDDK Investigator Award to Support Mentoring of Early Career Researchers from Diverse Backgrounds (K26 - Independent Clinical Trial Not Allowed).

Meeting Objectives

The webinar will provide a brief overview and clarify expectations for the FOA, so applicants can present their strongest case for support. The webinar is open to all prospective applicants, though participation in the webinar is not required to submit an application.

Submit your FOA questions by 11:59 p.m. local time on January 16, 2023 to Dr. David Saslowsky at david.saslowsky@nih.gov. Participants will also be able to ask questions during the webinar.

Who can attend?

The webinar is open to all prospective applicants but is not required to apply to RFA-DK-22-012.

Participants requiring sign language interpretation and/or other reasonable accommodations should contact david.saslowsky@nih.gov at least 5 days before the event.

The Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) document will be posted to this page after the meeting. The FAQ document may subsequently be updated without additional notice.