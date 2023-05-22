A Scientific Workshop on Post-Dialysis Fatigue

Event Details

Background

Approximately half of the hemodialysis patients suffer from debilitating fatigue after their treatment, yet post-dialysis fatigue (PDF) is under-recognized by clinicians; moreover, the scientific literature on PDF is disproportionately sparse relative to the huge burden it imposes on patients.

Purpose

The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health calls patients, clinicians, researchers, and the End Stage Kidney Disease community to action on May 22–May 23, 2023, for a workshop on PDF. We seek your collective expertise on identifying the scientific gaps and the opportunities to move the field forward.

Your voices will invigorate scientific engagement for an overlooked complication of the hemodialysis treatment.

Registration Deadline

May 21, 2023