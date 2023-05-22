U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Meetings & Workshops
  4. A Scientific Workshop on Post-Dialysis Fatigue
View Meetings & Workshops
Banner image for A Scientific Workshop on Post-Dialysis Fatigue

A Scientific Workshop on Post-Dialysis Fatigue

- Contacts

Registration

Register Now
Register by
Event Details Agenda

Event Details

Background

Approximately half of the hemodialysis patients suffer from debilitating fatigue after their treatment, yet post-dialysis fatigue (PDF) is under-recognized by clinicians; moreover, the scientific literature on PDF is disproportionately sparse relative to the huge burden it imposes on patients.

Purpose

The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health calls patients, clinicians, researchers, and the End Stage Kidney Disease community to action on May 22–May 23, 2023, for a workshop on PDF. We seek your collective expertise on identifying the scientific gaps and the opportunities to move the field forward.

Your voices will invigorate scientific engagement for an overlooked complication of the hemodialysis treatment.

Registration Deadline

May 21, 2023

Event Logistics

Registration

Register Now
Register by

Location

Webinar

The web link required to join the webinar will be distributed via email prior to the date of the event.

Contacts

Program Contact
Kevin Chan, M.D., M.Sci.
NIDDK
T: 301-569-1482

Meeting Logistics
Mark Dennis
The Scientific Consulting Group, Inc.
T: 301-670-4990

Share this page

Facebook Twitter Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest