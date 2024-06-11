Contextualizing Cellular Physiology Workshop

Event Details

The field of biological research is rapidly expanding, generating an enormous amount of data from various sources such as pathology images, omics data, and imaging. Analyzing this data can be a challenging task, and there are several obstacles that researchers face when trying to extract meaningful information from these complex datasets. In this breakout session, we will focus on major challenges in analyzing biological data: identifying cells, classifying cell states, inferring biology, finding interesting features, and the ethics surrounding the use of machine learning and artificial intelligence. We will discuss the various hurdles that researchers face when attempting to solve these problems and suggest possible solutions.

This hybrid workshop will discuss a breadth of topics ranging from the latest advancements in image segmentation and incorporation of molecular data analysis, to exploring new computational approaches such as deep learning models and multi-modal imaging. The workshop will also discuss the potential impact of these techniques on the field.

