Contextualizing Cellular Physiology Workshop

Event Details
Purpose
This hybrid workshop will discuss a breadth of topics ranging from the latest advancements in image segmentation and incorporation of molecular data analysis, to exploring new computational approaches such as deep learning models and multi-modal imaging. The workshop will also discuss the potential impact of these techniques on the field.
Meeting Objectives
- Challenges in Analyzing Biological Data: Identifying Cells
- Classifying Cell States
- Inferring Biology
- Finding Interesting Features
Background
The field of biological research is rapidly expanding, generating an enormous amount of data from various sources such as pathology images, omics data, and imaging. Analyzing this data can be a challenging task, and there are several obstacles that researchers face when trying to extract meaningful information from these complex datasets. In this breakout session, we will focus on major challenges in analyzing biological data: identifying cells, classifying cell states, inferring biology, finding interesting features, and the ethics surrounding the use of machine learning and artificial intelligence. We will discuss the various hurdles that researchers face when attempting to solve these problems and suggest possible solutions.
Registration Deadline
May 4, 2024
Agenda
Day One—June 11
- 8:00 a.m. – 8:15 a.m.
- Welcome and Introductions
Robert Star, M.D., National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), National Institutes of Health (NIH)
- 8:15 a.m. – 9:15 a.m.
- Session 1: Unveiling Tissue Secrets: Identifying Cells from Image Data
Keynote Speaker – Peter Boor, M.D., University Aachen
- 9:15 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
- Short Talks
Juan Caicedo, Ph.D., Broad Institute
Janis Taube, M.D., Johns Hopkins University
Ahmet Coskun, Ph.D., Georgia Institute of Technology
- 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
- Breakout Discussion: Challenges and Approaches to Segmentation
- 11:00 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.
- Coffee Break and Prepare Reports for Group Discussion
- 11:15 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- Reconvene Breakout Groups for Larger Discussion
- 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
- Lunch
- 1:30 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.
- Session 2: Cellular Alchemy: Classifying Cells Across Health States
Keynote Speaker – Mingyao Li, Ph.D., University of Pennsylvania
- 2:15 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.
- Short-Talks
Beth Cimini, Ph.D., Broad Institute
Aaron Newman, Ph.D., Stanford University
Qing Nie, Ph.D., University of California, Irvine
- 2:45 p.m. – 3:45 p.m.
- Breakout Discussion: Inferring Biology from Omics Data and Identified Features from Imaging
- 3:45 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Coffee Break and Prepare Reports for Group Discussion
- 4:00 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.
- Reconvene Breakout Groups for Larger Discussion
- 4:45 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Recap of the day
- 5:00 p.m.
- Day 1 Adjournment
- Evening: Group Dinner (Location to be determined)
Day Two—June 12
- 8:00 a.m. - 8:15 a.m.
- Welcome
Robert Star, M.D., NIDDK, NIH
Eric Brunskill, Ph.D., NIDDK, NIH
- 8:15 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.
- Session 3: Histology Hubble: Zooming in on Cellular Features Using Machine Learning
Keynote Speaker – Richard Levenson, M.D., FACP, University of California, Davis
- 9:00 a.m. – 9:45 a.m.
- Short-Talks
Pinaki Sarder, Ph.D., University of Florida
Madeleine Durkee (Torcasso), Ph.D., University of Chicago
Yuankai Huo, Ph.D., Vanderbilt University
- 9:45 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.
- Panel or Breakout Discussion: From Pixels to Patterns: AI/ML in Imaging and Spatial Analysis
- 10:45 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
- Coffee Break and Prepare Reports for Group Discussion
- 11:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.
- Reconvene Breakout Groups for Larger Discussion
- 11:45 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
- Lunch
- 1:00 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.
- Session 4: Imaging Horizons: What Lies Ahead in Technology
Keynote Speaker – Hari Shroff, Ph.D., Howard Hughes Medical Institute
- 1:45 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
- Short-Talks
Seth Winfree, Ph.D., National Institute on Aging, National Institutes of Health
Rohit Bhargava, Ph.D., University of Illinois
Lingyan Shi, Ph.D., University of California, San Diego
- 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
- Breakout Discussion: Advanced Imaging Systems and Techniques
- 3:30 p.m. – 3:45 p.m.
- Coffee Break and Prepare Reports for Group Discussion
- 3:45 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Reconvene Breakout Groups for Larger Discussion
- 4:30 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.
- Closing Thoughts
Robert Star, M.D., NIDDK, NIH
Eric Brunskill, Ph.D., NIDDK, NIH
- 4:45 p.m.
- Adjournment
Travel
Hotel Accommodations
Bethesda Marriott
5151 Pooks Hill Road
Bethesda, MD 20814
Telephone: (301) 897-9400
Reserve a Room
Government Room Rate
A limited block of sleeping rooms for meeting participants has been reserved at The Bethesda Marriott. The rate is the prevailing government rate of $258 per night for single occupancy, plus tax (13%). The room block will be in effect at the Government rate only until Monday, May 20, 2024, or until full, whichever comes first. Any room reservations received after this date will be accepted on a space- and rate-availability basis. Please be certain that the hotel provides you with a confirmation number for your reservation.
Reservation Dates
Book your arrival date as Monday, June 10, 2024, and departure as Wednesday, June 12, 2024. If you require alternate dates, please contact Mark Dennis of The Scientific Consulting Group, Inc. (SCG).
Check-in
When making a reservation, please provide your room and bedding preferences. The hotel will assign specific room types at check-in, based on availability. Please be advised that requests are not guaranteed. Check-in time is 4:00 p.m., and checkout time is 12:00 p.m.
Cancellations
If you need to cancel your reservation, please do so 48 hours prior to your arrival date, or you will be charged a no-show fee for 1 night on your credit card.