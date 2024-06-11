U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Meetings & Workshops
  4. Contextualizing Cellular Physiology Workshop
View Meetings & Workshops
Meeting banner for the 2024 Contextualizing Cellular Physiology Workshop

Contextualizing Cellular Physiology Workshop

- Location Contacts

Registration

Register Now
Register by
Event Details Agenda Travel

Event Details

Purpose

This hybrid workshop will discuss a breadth of topics ranging from the latest advancements in image segmentation and incorporation of molecular data analysis, to exploring new computational approaches such as deep learning models and multi-modal imaging. The workshop will also discuss the potential impact of these techniques on the field.

Meeting Objectives

  1. Challenges in Analyzing Biological Data: Identifying Cells
  2. Classifying Cell States
  3. Inferring Biology
  4. Finding Interesting Features

Background

The field of biological research is rapidly expanding, generating an enormous amount of data from various sources such as pathology images, omics data, and imaging. Analyzing this data can be a challenging task, and there are several obstacles that researchers face when trying to extract meaningful information from these complex datasets. In this breakout session, we will focus on major challenges in analyzing biological data: identifying cells, classifying cell states, inferring biology, finding interesting features, and the ethics surrounding the use of machine learning and artificial intelligence. We will discuss the various hurdles that researchers face when attempting to solve these problems and suggest possible solutions.

Registration Deadline

May 4, 2024

Event Logistics

Registration

Register Now
Register by

Location

Bethesda Marriott
5151 Pooks Hill Road
Bethesda, MD 20814
T: +1-301-897-9400

Webinar

This is a hybrid workshop. Virtual participation is available. For those attending via webinar, the link will be distributed via email prior to the date of the event.

Contacts

Program Contact
Eric Brunskill, Ph.D.
NIDDK
Email: eric.brunskill@nih.gov
T: 301-215-1698

Meeting Logistics
Mark Dennis
The Scientific Consulting Group, Inc.
Email: mdennis@scgcorp.com
T: 301-670-4990

Share this page

Facebook X Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest