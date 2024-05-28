U.S. flag

Gut Microbiota and Kidney Disease

Event Details

Purpose

The gut microbiome is a dynamic ecosystem that reflects body’s response to various systemic pathologies, including kidney diseases. However, its value as a determinant of kidney diseases has rarely been investigated. This workshop will address the overall impact of microbiome/microbiota on kidney diseases with specific focus on their role as markers, mediators or amplifiers of kidney function or dysfunction. In addition, the workshop will explore biological/mechanistic interplay between the kidney (in disease) and the gut microbiome. The workshop will also discuss a roadmap for future studies, which will help define novel associations between gut microbiota and kidney diseases, identify mechanisms linking gut microbiota and kidney diseases, and assessing the clinical value of gut microbiota in diagnosing and treating kidney diseases.

Meeting Objectives

  1. Through this collaborative workshop, we intend to advance the understanding of the gut microbiota and kidney disease nexus that could lead to answering the central question of whether changes in the gut microbiota and/or microbiome can be an early measure of kidney dysfunction.
  2. The workshop will bring together relevant disciplines to address the state of the science, identify gaps in knowledge relevant to establishing the diagnostic role of gut microbiota in kidney diseases, and encourage collaborative efforts in the field.
  3. The workshop will also discuss best approaches to study microbiota in kidney diseases, the spectrum of kidney diseases to be studied.

May 27, 2024

Location

Webinar

The link to join the webinar will be distributed via email prior to the date of the event.

Deepak Nihalani, Ph.D.
NIDDK
T: 301-594-6417

Danielle Johnikin, CGMP, DES
The Scientific Consulting Group, Inc.
T: 301-670-4990

