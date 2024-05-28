Gut Microbiota and Kidney Disease

Event Details

The gut microbiome is a dynamic ecosystem that reflects body’s response to various systemic pathologies, including kidney diseases. However, its value as a determinant of kidney diseases has rarely been investigated. This workshop will address the overall impact of microbiome/microbiota on kidney diseases with specific focus on their role as markers, mediators or amplifiers of kidney function or dysfunction. In addition, the workshop will explore biological/mechanistic interplay between the kidney (in disease) and the gut microbiome. The workshop will also discuss a roadmap for future studies, which will help define novel associations between gut microbiota and kidney diseases, identify mechanisms linking gut microbiota and kidney diseases, and assessing the clinical value of gut microbiota in diagnosing and treating kidney diseases.

Part II: Microbial Therapeutics and Kidney Diseases Moderator: Hatim Hassan, M.D., Ph.D., Associate Professor of Medicine, Division of Nephrology & Hypertension, Department of Internal Medicine, Mayo Clinic Co-moderator: Kam Kalantar-Zadeh, M.D., Ph.D., M.P.H., Chief, Division of Nephrology and Hypertension, Harbor-UCLA Medical Center

Part I: Modulation of Gastrointestinal Microbiota as a Therapeutic Intervention Moderator: Jennifer Pluznick, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Physiology, The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Moderator: Gary D. Wu, M.D., Chief for Research, Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Ferdinand G. Weisbrod Professor in Gastroenterology, Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania

Moderator: Matthew Redinbo, Ph.D., Professor of Biochemistry and Biophysics, Professor of Microbiology and Immunology, Director of Structural Biology, The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Part II: The Mechanisms Underlying Gut Dysbiosis in Kidney Diseases Moderator: Anne Lenore Ackerman, M.D., Professor and Director of Research, Division of Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery, University of California, Los Angeles

Part I: Understanding the Gut Microbiota and Kidney Disease Nexus Moderator: Jonathan Himmelfarb, M.D., Professor and Director, Kidney Research Institute, University of Washington

Submission Deadline

March 15, 2024

A 1-page abstract (up to 250 words maximum) for the lightning talk is required, along with a cover letter containing a brief explanation of why the submitter thinks the presentation would be helpful for their career development and how their research would contribute to the meeting.

Submitting Abstracts

All abstracts must be submitted via email to Danielle Johnikin at djohnikin@scgcorp.com, of The Scientific Consulting Group, Inc. Abstract submissions should be no longer than 250 words (not including name and affiliation). Download the Abstract Template (DOCX, 24.67 KB).

Formatting Requirements

Please follow the instructions below to format abstracts. (Note: Submissions will not be edited for spelling or grammar and will be accepted “as is.”)

The abstract should be an MS Word document, typed and single-spaced using Times New Roman font. Everything but the title should be in normal, 12-point font.

The abstract’s title should be bold, 16-Point, Title Case font and should clearly represent the nature of the investigation.

On the first line after the title, list the authors’ first and last names, degree, affiliation, city, state, and country.

Separate multiple authors with a semicolon; underline the primary author’s name (one primary author per abstract).

Use one blank line between the title and body of the abstract and between paragraphs.

The abstract file name should follow this format: Last Name of primary author First Word Of Title (e.g., Zucker Effects).

Please ensure that your abstract is the correct length and has 1-inch margins.

Use of standard abbreviations is desirable (e.g., BMI), as well as standard symbols for units of measure (e.g., kg, g, mg, mL, L, and %). Place any special or unusual abbreviations in parentheses after the full word or phrase the first time it appears. Use figures to indicate numbers except to begin sentences, in which case, the number should be spelled out. Do not use subheadings (e.g., Methods, Results).

Simple tables or graphs may be included; however, they must fit within the designated abstract space of one page.

Please identify the author who will be presenting the lightning talk.

Acceptance Notification

Applicants will be notified if their abstract has been accepted for a lightning talk by 03/31/2024.