Purpose
The gut microbiome is a dynamic ecosystem that reflects body’s response to various systemic pathologies, including kidney diseases. However, its value as a determinant of kidney diseases has rarely been investigated. This workshop will address the overall impact of microbiome/microbiota on kidney diseases with specific focus on their role as markers, mediators or amplifiers of kidney function or dysfunction. In addition, the workshop will explore biological/mechanistic interplay between the kidney (in disease) and the gut microbiome. The workshop will also discuss a roadmap for future studies, which will help define novel associations between gut microbiota and kidney diseases, identify mechanisms linking gut microbiota and kidney diseases, and assessing the clinical value of gut microbiota in diagnosing and treating kidney diseases.
Meeting Objectives
- Through this collaborative workshop, we intend to advance the understanding of the gut microbiota and kidney disease nexus that could lead to answering the central question of whether changes in the gut microbiota and/or microbiome can be an early measure of kidney dysfunction.
- The workshop will bring together relevant disciplines to address the state of the science, identify gaps in knowledge relevant to establishing the diagnostic role of gut microbiota in kidney diseases, and encourage collaborative efforts in the field.
- The workshop will also discuss best approaches to study microbiota in kidney diseases, the spectrum of kidney diseases to be studied.
Registration Deadline
May 27, 2024
Agenda
May 28, 2024
- 10:00 a.m. – 10:25 a.m.
- Opening Remarks
Robert Star, M.D., Director, Division of Kidney, Urologic, & Hematologic Diseases (KUH), National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK)
Deepak Nihalani, Ph.D., Program Director, KUH, NIDDK
- Patient Talks
- 10:25 a.m. – 12:20 p.m.
Session 1: Microbial Dysbiosis—A Cause or Consequence of Kidney Disease
Objectives
- Decipher the gut microbiota kidney disease nexus.
- Develop and refine tools and models for investigating the gut microbiota and kidney diseases.
- Understand the role of disease-causing metabolic pathways that are influenced by the microbiome.
Part I: Understanding the Gut Microbiota and Kidney Disease Nexus
Moderator: Jonathan Himmelfarb, M.D., Professor and Director, Kidney Research Institute, University of Washington
- 10:25 a.m. – 10:35 a.m.
- Annabel Biruete, Ph.D., R.D., FNKF, FASN, Assistant Professor, Department of Nutrition Science, Purdue University
- 10:35 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.
- W. H. Wilson Tang, M.D., Department of Cardiovascular & Metabolic Sciences and the Genomic Medicine Institute, Cleveland Clinic Lerner Research Institute
- 10:45 a.m. – 10:55 a.m.
- Alan W. Walker, M.D., School of Medicine, Medical Sciences and Nutrition, University of Aberdeen
- 10:55 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
- Lightning Talks (selected from submitted abstracts)
- 11:00 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.
- Audience Questions
- 11:15 a.m. – 11:20 a.m.
- Break
Part II: The Mechanisms Underlying Gut Dysbiosis in Kidney Diseases
Moderator: Anne Lenore Ackerman, M.D., Professor and Director of Research, Division of Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery, University of California, Los Angeles
- 11:20 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
- Curtis Huttenhower, Ph.D., Professor of Biostatistics and Computational Biology, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health
- 11:30 a.m. – 11:40 a.m.
- Nicola Wilck, M.D., Medical Department, Division of Nephrology and Internal Intensive Care Medicine, Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin
- 11:40 a.m. – 11:50 a.m.
- Sebastian Winter, Ph.D., Associate Professor, Center for Immunology and Infectious Disease, School of Medicine, University of California, Davis
- 11:50 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- Aaron Miller, Ph.D., Head, Urology Translational Research Laboratory and Faculty, Microbiome Center for Human Health, Cleveland Clinic, Lerner Research Institute
- 12:00 p.m. – 12:05 p.m.
- Lightning Talks (selected from submitted abstracts)
- 12:05 p.m. – 12:20 p.m.
- Audience Questions
- 12:20 p.m. – 12:45 p.m.
- Lunch
- 12:45 p.m. – 1:55 p.m.
Session 2: Gut Microbiome-Drug Interactions—A Two-way Street
Objectives
- Define the role of gut microbiome in drug metabolism and how drugs affect the gut microbiome.
- Determine how changes in the gut microbiota affect drug efficacy, toxicity, and personalized medicine approaches.
- Delineate how the gut microbiome specifically alters commonly used chronic kidney disease (CKD) drugs, such as ACEi and SGLT2i.
Moderator: Matthew Redinbo, Ph.D., Professor of Biochemistry and Biophysics, Professor of Microbiology and Immunology, Director of Structural Biology, The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- 12:45 p.m. – 12:55 p.m.
- Stan Hazen, MD., PhD., Department Chair, The Jan Bleeksma Chair in Vascular Cell Biology and Atherosclerosis, Director, Center for Cardiovascular Diagnostics & Prevention, Director, Center for Microbiome & Human Health, Cleveland Clinic, Lerner Research Institute.
- 12:55 p.m. – 1:05 p.m.
- Markus M. Rinschen, M.D., Associate Professor, Department of Biomedicine, Aarhus University
- 1:05 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.
- Michael Fischbach, Ph.D., Professor of Bioengineering, Stanford University
- 1:15 p.m. – 1:25 p.m.
- Peter Turnbaugh, Ph.D., Professor, Department of Microbiology and Immunology, University of California, San Fransico
- 1:25 p.m. – 1:35 p.m.
- Matthew Redinbo, Ph.D., Professor of Biochemistry and Biophysics, Professor of Microbiology and Immunology, Director of Structural Biology, The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- 1:35 p.m. – 1:40 p.m.
- Lightning Talks (selected from submitted abstracts)
- 1:40 p.m. – 1:55 p.m.
- Audience Questions
- 1:55 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Break
- 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
- Breakout Sessions
There will be two separate breakout groups discussing questions related to the relevant sessions. Each audience member will be preassigned to a breakout group.
- 3:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Summary of Breakout Group Findings
The group findings will be presented to the full audience by each moderator.
- 4:00 p.m.
- Day 1 Adjournment
May 29, 2024
- 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Session 3: Prognostic Value of Gut Microbiota and Metabolites in Kidney Disease
Objective
- Evaluate the gut microbiota and fecal metabolites as noninvasive biomarkers for CKD and acute kidney injury diagnosis.
Moderator: Gary D. Wu, M.D., Chief for Research, Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Ferdinand G. Weisbrod Professor in Gastroenterology, Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania
- 10:00 a.m. – 10:10 a.m.
- Amanda Hyre Anderson, Ph.D., M.P.H., FASN, Professor of Epidemiology, School of Public Health, The University of Alabama at Birmingham
- 10:10 a.m. – 10:20 a.m.
- Bina Joe, Ph.D., FAHA, FAPS, ISHF, Distinguished University Professor and Chair, Physiology and Pharmacology, Frederick-Hiss Endowed Professor, The University of Toledo College of Medicine.
- 10:20 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
- Rob Knight, Ph.D., Professor of Pediatrics, Bioengineering, and Computer Science & Engineering, University of California, San Diego
- 10:30 a.m. – 10:40 a.m.
- Mari Winkler, Ph.D., John R. Kiely Endowed Professor, Civil & Environmental Engineering, University of Washington
- 10:40 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.
- Lightning Talks (selected from submitted abstracts)
- 10:45 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
- Audience Questions
- 11:00 a.m. – 11:10 a.m.
- Break
- 11:10 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Session 4: Gut Microbiota—A Novel Gateway to Kidney Disease Therapeutics
Objective
- Explore microbes versus host targeted interventions.
- Leverage advances in microbial engineering to create smart bacteria to benefit kidney disease patients.
- Strategize how to use beneficial microbes and microbiome-based therapeutics to improve kidney function.
Part I: Modulation of Gastrointestinal Microbiota as a Therapeutic Intervention
Moderator: Jennifer Pluznick, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Physiology, The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- 11:10 a.m. – 11:20 a.m.
- Jen Pluznick, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Physiology, The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- 11:20 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
- Hamid Rabb, M.D., Medical Director, Johns Hopkins Kidney Transplant Program, Professor of Medicine, John Hopkins School of Medicine
- 11:30 a.m. – 11:40 a.m.
- Kristina Penniston, Ph.D., Senior Scientist and Clinical Nutritionist, Department of Urology, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health
- 11:40 a.m. – 11:50 a.m.
- KC Huang, Ph.D., Professor of Bioengineering and of Microbiology & Immunology, James H. Clark Center, Stanford University
- 11:50 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- Michael Woodworth, M.D., Assistant Professor, Department of Medicine, Emory University School of Medicine
- 12:00 p.m. – 12:05 p.m.
- Lightning Talks (selected from submitted abstracts)
- 12:05 p.m. – 12:20 p.m.
- Audience Questions and Panel Discussion
- 12:20 p.m. – 12:50 p.m.
- Lunch Break
Part II: Microbial Therapeutics and Kidney Diseases
Moderator: Hatim Hassan, M.D., Ph.D., Associate Professor of Medicine, Division of Nephrology & Hypertension, Department of Internal Medicine, Mayo Clinic
Co-moderator: Kam Kalantar-Zadeh, M.D., Ph.D., M.P.H., Chief, Division of Nephrology and Hypertension, Harbor-UCLA Medical Center
- 12:50 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
- Dominic S. Raj, M.D., MBBS, DM, DNB, FACP, FASN, Professor of Medicine, Director of the Division of Kidney Diseases and Hypertension, The George Washington University School of Medicine
- 1:00 p.m. – 1:10 p.m.
- Tao Yang, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Microbiota and Drug Metabolism in Hypertension Research Laboratory, The University of Toledo
- 1:10 p.m. – 1:20 p.m.
- Wendy Garrett, M.D., Ph.D., Irene Heinz Given Professor of Immunology and Infectious Diseases, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health; Professor of Medicine, Dana–Farber Cancer Institute and Harvard Medical School
- 1:20 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
- Hatim Hassan, M.D., Ph.D., Associate Professor of Medicine, Division of Nephrology & Hypertension, Department of Internal Medicine, Mayo Clinic
- 1:30 p.m. – 1:40 p.m.
- Dylan Dodd, M.D., Assistant Professor of Pathology and of Microbiology and Immunology, Stanford University
- 1:40 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.
- Lightning Talks (selected from submitted abstracts)
- 1:45 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Audience Questions and Panel Discussion
- 2:00 p.m. – 2:05 p.m.
- Break
- 2:05 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.
- Breakout Sessions
There will be two separate breakout groups discussing the questions related to the relevant sessions. Each audience member will be preassigned to a breakout group.
- 3:15 p.m. – 3:45 p.m.
- Summary of Breakout Group Findings
The group findings will be presented to the full audience by each moderator.
- 3:45 p.m. – 3:50 p.m.
- Closing Remarks
Speaker: Robert Star, M.D., Director, KUH, NIDDK
- 3:50 p.m.
- Meeting Adjournment
Abstracts
Submission Deadline
March 15, 2024
A 1-page abstract (up to 250 words maximum) for the lightning talk is required, along with a cover letter containing a brief explanation of why the submitter thinks the presentation would be helpful for their career development and how their research would contribute to the meeting.
Submitting Abstracts
Download the Abstract Template (DOCX, 24.67 KB).
Formatting Requirements
Please follow the instructions below to format abstracts. (Note: Submissions will not be edited for spelling or grammar and will be accepted “as is.”)
The abstract should be an MS Word document, typed and single-spaced using Times New Roman font. Everything but the title should be in normal, 12-point font.
The abstract’s title should be bold, 16-Point, Title Case font and should clearly represent the nature of the investigation.
On the first line after the title, list the authors’ first and last names, degree, affiliation, city, state, and country.
Separate multiple authors with a semicolon; underline the primary author’s name (one primary author per abstract).
Use one blank line between the title and body of the abstract and between paragraphs.
The abstract file name should follow this format: Last Name of primary author First Word Of Title (e.g., Zucker Effects).
Please ensure that your abstract is the correct length and has 1-inch margins.
Use of standard abbreviations is desirable (e.g., BMI), as well as standard symbols for units of measure (e.g., kg, g, mg, mL, L, and %). Place any special or unusual abbreviations in parentheses after the full word or phrase the first time it appears. Use figures to indicate numbers except to begin sentences, in which case, the number should be spelled out. Do not use subheadings (e.g., Methods, Results).
Simple tables or graphs may be included; however, they must fit within the designated abstract space of one page.
Please identify the author who will be presenting the lightning talk.
Acceptance Notification
Applicants will be notified if their abstract has been accepted for a lightning talk by 03/31/2024.