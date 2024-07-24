U.S. flag

Heterogeneity in Pancreatitis: Recognizing Heterogeneity and Its Role in the Management of Pancreatitis

Register by
Event Details

Purpose

The heterogeneity of pancreatitis confounds the ability to provide optimum care to patients.

Multiple etiologies—including congenital variations in pancreatis anatomy, multiple courses of disease, various complications, and the absence of clear treatment algorithms—all contribute to the complexity of pancreatitis.

Should the treatment of acute, recurrent acute, or chronic pancreatitis be determined by the etiology, morphology, or stage of disease?

To address these issues, NIDDK will hold a one-day workshop to unravel the contributions of etiology and stage of disease, understand the heterogeneity of pancreatitis symptoms, and create strategies to develop well-designed treatment trials.

Meeting Objectives

  1. Understand the heterogeneity of pancreatitis:
    • Understand the pathophysiology of subtypes of pancreatitis.
    • Understand the heterogeneity of pain.
    • Understand how deep learning and artificial intelligence can predict outcomes and responses to treatment for subtypes of pancreatitis.
  2. Understand how the pathophysiology of subtypes of pancreatitis can uncover therapeutic targets and treatment strategies:
    • Review the current drug trials and their therapeutic targets.
    • Understand the enrollment criteria and outcome measures.
    • Establish uniform protocols and a clinical trial network to facilitate treatment trials in pancreatitis.

Organizing Committee

* Workshop Co-chairs

Dana K. Andersen, M.D. NIDDK
Melena Bellin, M.D.* University of Minnesota Twin Cities
Darwin Conwell, M.D. University of Kentucky
Greg Coté, M.D. Oregon Health & Science University
Chris Forsmark, M.D University of Florida
Jay Freeman, M.D. Nationwide Children’s Hospital
Steven Hughes, M.D. University of Florida
Linda Martin Mission: Cure
Steve Pandol, M.D. Cedars Sinai MC
Anna Evans Phillips, M.D. University of Pittsburgh
Ashok Saluja, Ph.D. University of Miami
Jose Serrano, M.D., Ph.D. NIDDK
Aynur Ǜnalp-Arida, M.D., Ph.D. NIDDK
Dhiraj Yadav, M.D., M.P.H.* University of Pittsburgh

Registration Deadline

June 27, 2024

Event Logistics

Registration

Register by

Location

The Westin Cincinnati
21 E 5th St
Cincinnati, OH 45202

Webinar

This is a hybrid workshop. Virtual participation is available. For those attending via webinar, the link will be distributed via email prior to the date of the event.

Contacts

Program Contact
Dana K. Andersen, M.D.
DDN/NIDDK
Email: dana.andersen@nih.gov
T: 410-868-0638

Meeting Logistics
Janiya Peters
The Scientific Consulting Group, Inc.
Email: jpeters@scgcorp.com
T: 301-670-4990

