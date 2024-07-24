Heterogeneity in Pancreatitis: Recognizing Heterogeneity and Its Role in the Management of Pancreatitis

Event Details
Purpose
The heterogeneity of pancreatitis confounds the ability to provide optimum care to patients.
Multiple etiologies—including congenital variations in pancreatis anatomy, multiple courses of disease, various complications, and the absence of clear treatment algorithms—all contribute to the complexity of pancreatitis.
Should the treatment of acute, recurrent acute, or chronic pancreatitis be determined by the etiology, morphology, or stage of disease?
To address these issues, NIDDK will hold a one-day workshop to unravel the contributions of etiology and stage of disease, understand the heterogeneity of pancreatitis symptoms, and create strategies to develop well-designed treatment trials.
Meeting Objectives
- Understand the heterogeneity of pancreatitis:
- Understand the pathophysiology of subtypes of pancreatitis.
- Understand the heterogeneity of pain.
- Understand how deep learning and artificial intelligence can predict outcomes and responses to treatment for subtypes of pancreatitis.
- Understand how the pathophysiology of subtypes of pancreatitis can uncover therapeutic targets and treatment strategies:
- Review the current drug trials and their therapeutic targets.
- Understand the enrollment criteria and outcome measures.
- Establish uniform protocols and a clinical trial network to facilitate treatment trials in pancreatitis.
Organizing Committee
* Workshop Co-chairs
|Dana K. Andersen, M.D.
|NIDDK
|Melena Bellin, M.D.*
|University of Minnesota Twin Cities
|Darwin Conwell, M.D.
|University of Kentucky
|Greg Coté, M.D.
|Oregon Health & Science University
|Chris Forsmark, M.D
|University of Florida
|Jay Freeman, M.D.
|Nationwide Children’s Hospital
|Steven Hughes, M.D.
|University of Florida
|Linda Martin
|Mission: Cure
|Steve Pandol, M.D.
|Cedars Sinai MC
|Anna Evans Phillips, M.D.
|University of Pittsburgh
|Ashok Saluja, Ph.D.
|University of Miami
|Jose Serrano, M.D., Ph.D.
|NIDDK
|Aynur Ǜnalp-Arida, M.D., Ph.D.
|NIDDK
|Dhiraj Yadav, M.D., M.P.H.*
|University of Pittsburgh
Registration Deadline
June 27, 2024
Agenda
- 7:30 a.m. – 8:00 a.m.
- Registration
- 8:00 a.m. – 8:10 a.m.
- Welcome, Introductions, and Housekeeping Issues
Melena Bellin, M.D., Pediatric Endocrinologist; Professor, Department of Pediatrics, Division of Pediatric Endocrinology, and Department of Surgery, University of Minnesota
Dhiraj Yadav, M.D., M.P.H., Professor of Medicine; Associate Chief, Clinical Research and Academic Development; Co-director, EMERGE; Vice Chair for Clinical Research, Department of Medicine, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- 8:10 a.m. – 8:40 a.m.
- Keynote Addresses
Hereditary Pancreatitis Total Pancreatectomy with Islet Auto-Transplantation
Amy Jensen
Patient
Recurrent Severe Acute Pancreatitis Secondary to Hypertriglyceridemia
Dianna Born, M.S.
Patient
Session I—The Role of Heterogeneity of Pancreatitis in the Management of the Disease and Its Complications
- Moderators:
Melena Bellin, M.D., Pediatric Endocrinologist; Professor, Department of Pediatrics, Division of Pediatric Endocrinology, and Department of Surgery, University of Minnesota
Dhiraj Yadav, M.D., M.P.H., Professor of Medicine; Associate Chief, Clinical Research and Academic Development; Co-director, EMERGE; Vice Chair for Clinical Research, Department of Medicine, University of Pittsburg Medical Center
- 8:40 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.
- How and When Does Etiology Drive the Treatment of Pancreatitis?
David C. Whitcomb, M.D., Ph.D., Editor-in-Chief, Clinical and Translational Gastroenterology, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- 9:00 a.m. – 9:20 a.m.
- How and When Does Stage of Disease Drive the Treatment of Pancreatitis?
Vikesh Singh, M.D., M.Sc., Director of Pancreatology, Professor of Medicine, Johns Hopkins Medicine
- 9:20 a.m. – 9:40 a.m.
- How Do Different Laboratory Models of Pancreatitis Inform Possible Treatment (e.g., PRSS1 vs. CFTR-related Disease)?
Miklos Sahin-Toth, Ph.D., Professor, Division of General Surgery, Department of Surgery, David Geffen School of Medicine, University of California, Los Angeles
- 9:40 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
- How Might the Heterogeneity of Pancreatogenic Diabetes Inform Treatment?
Frederico Toledo, M.D., Director, Endocrinology Clinical Research Core, Translational Research Center, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- 10:00 a.m. – 10:20 a.m.
- Break
Session II—Heterogeneity of Pain, the Principal Symptom of Pancreatitis
- Moderators:
Jeff Easler, M.D., Associate Professor of Medicine, Indiana University School of Medicine
Venkata Akshintala, M.B.B.S., Program Director, Medical Pancreatology Fellowship, Professor of Medicine, Johns Hopkins Medicine
- 10:20 a.m. – 10:40 a.m.
- Short-term Improvements in Pancreatic Pain Treatment: Lessons Learned from Negative Clinical Trials
Georgios Papachristou, M.D., Ph.D., Chief of the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Professor of Medicine, The Ohio State University
- 10:40 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
- Phenotyping Pain in Chronic Pancreatitis: Methods, Classification Systems, and Implications for Treatment
Anna Evans Phillips, M.D., M.S., Assistant Professor of Medicine, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- 11:00 a.m. – 11:20 a.m.
- How Can Neuropathic Pain and/or Central Sensitization of Pain Be Prevented in Patients with Nociceptive Pain?
Robert Coghill, Ph.D., Neuroscientist, Division of Behavioral Medicine and Clinical Psychology; Director, Pediatric Pain Research Center; Professor, Department of Pediatrics, University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital
- 11:20 a.m. – 11:40 a.m.
- What Is the Neurophysiologic Basis of Virtual Reality Therapeutics?
Omer Liran, M.D., Assistant Professor, Psychiatry and Behavioral Neuroscience, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- 11:40 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- Discussion
- 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
- Lunch
Session III—Treatment Trials for Pancreatitis: Current and Future Considerations
- Moderators:
Evan Fogel, M.D., Stuart Sherman Professor of Gastroenterology, Indiana University School of Medicine
Jay Freeman, M.D., M.Sc., Medical Director Pancreatic Disease Program at Nationwide Children’s Hospital
- 1:00 p.m. – 1:20 p.m.
- Should Interventional Trials of Endoscopy and/or Surgery Be Limited to Advanced-stage Disease?
Steven Hughes, M.D., Professor, Chief of Surgical Oncology, University of Florida College of Medicine
- 1:20 p.m. – 1:40 p.m.
- Should the Immunologic Heterogeneity of Pancreatitis Inform Treatment Trials?
Walter Park, M.D., Associate Professor of Medicine, Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Stanford Medicine
- 1:40 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- What Eligibility Criteria Should Be Considered for Drug Treatment Trials to Halt Progression of Pancreatitis?
Stephen Pandol, M.D., Director, Basic and Translational Pancreas Research Medicine; Program Director, Gastroenterology Fellowship Medicine, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- 2:00 p.m. – 2:20 p.m.
- Outcome Measures to Consider for Treatment Trials in Pancreatitis
Tonya Palermo, Ph.D., Interim Director, Center for Child Health, Behavior, and Development, Seattle Children’s Research Institute
- 2:20 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
- Discussion
- 2:30 p.m. – 2:50 p.m.
- Break
Session IV—A Pancreatitis Clinical Trials Network: Considerations and Recommendations
- Moderators:
Sarah Jane Schwarzenberg, M.D., Vice Chair for Clinical Affairs, Department of Pediatrics; Professor, Division Director, Division of Pediatric Gastroenterology Hepatology and Nutrition; Co-Director, Cystic Fibrosis Center, University of Minnesota Medical School
Chris Forsmark, M.D., Chief, Professor of Medicine, Division of Gastroenterology, Hepatology & Nutrition, University of Florida
- 2:50 p.m. – 3:10 p.m.
- Designing a Clinical Trials Network: Lessons from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation
Jill Van Dalfsen, Seattle Children’s Research Institute
- 3:10 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
- What Elements Are Needed for a Clinical Trials Network in Pancreatitis?
Bechien Wu, M.D., M.P.H., Physician Director, Division of Clinician Research, Kaiser Permanente Southern California
- 3:30 p.m. – 3:50 p.m.
- Funding Sources and Commercialization Plan for a Pancreatitis Clinical Trials Network
Linda Martin, Chairperson, Misson: Cure
- 3:50 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Questions
- 4:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- General Discussion
- 4:30 p.m.
- Adjournment
Travel
Hotel Accommodations
The Westin Cincinnati
21 E 5th St
Cincinnati, OH 45202
(513) 621-7700
Reserve a room
Government Room Rate
A limited block of sleeping rooms for meeting participants has been reserved at The Westin Cincinnati. The rate is the prevailing government rate of $186.11 (including 19.3% tax) per night for single occupancy. The room block will be in effect at the Government rate only until Tuesday, July 2, 2024, or until full, whichever comes first. Any room reservations received after this date will be accepted on a space- and rate-availability basis. Please be certain that the hotel provides you with a confirmation number for your reservation.
Reservation Dates
Book your arrival date as Tuesday, July 23, 2024, and departure as Wednesday, July 24, 2024. If you require alternate dates, please contact Janiya Peters of The Scientific Consulting Group, Inc. (SCG).
Check-in
When making a reservation, please provide your room and bedding preferences. The hotel will assign specific room types at check-in, based on availability. Please be advised that requests are not guaranteed. Check-in time is 4:00 p.m., and checkout time is 11:00 a.m.
Cancellations
If you need to cancel your reservation, please do so 48 hours prior to your arrival date, or you will be charged a no-show fee for 1 night on your credit card.