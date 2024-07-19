KUH Summer Undergraduate Research Symposium

Event Details

This meeting is open only to participants in the above Summer Research Experience Programs or Kidney Technology Development Research Programs.

This meeting is the culminating experience for the undergraduate participants sponsored by the Division of Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Diseases Summer Research Experience Programs and Kidney Technology Development Research Education Programs. The conference will bring all students together to share their research accomplishments, network with peers and distinguished faculty, and receive timely career development advice. This added exposure to professional and scientific opportunities in renal, urologic, and hematologic diseases will encourage undergraduates to continue their medical or graduate careers in areas within the NIDDK research mission. This year's conference will be held in-person.

Travel

Hotel Accommodations

Students will be housed in dormitories and will be assigned rooms at registration; faculty should book their hotel rooms at:

Hampton Inn & Suites Charlottesville – At the University

900 W. Main Street

Charlottesville, VA 22903

(434) 923-8600

Reserve a room

The rate is the prevailing government rate of $133 per night for single occupancy, plus tax (8%). Guests may also call the hotel directly at (434) 923-8600 or Central Reservations at 1 (800) 426-7866. Please mention the KUH Summer Undergraduate room block code (Code:91Q).

The room block will be in effect until Wednesday, July 3, 2024, or until full, whichever comes first. Any room reservations received after this date will be accepted on a space-and rate-availability basis. Please be certain that the hotel provides you with a confirmation number for your reservation.

Reservation Dates

Book your arrival date as Wednesday, July 31, 2024, and departure as Friday, August 2, 2024. If you require alternate dates, please contact Mark Dennis of The Scientific Consulting Group, Inc. (SCG).

Check-in

Check-in time is 3:00 p.m., and checkout time is 12:00 p.m.

Cancellations

If you need to cancel your reservation, please do so 48 hours prior to your arrival date, or you will be charged a no-show fee for 1 night on your credit card.