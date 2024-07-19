KUH Summer Undergraduate Research Symposium

Event Details
Agenda
Travel
Abstracts
Event Details
Purpose
This meeting is the culminating experience for the undergraduate participants sponsored by the Division of Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Diseases Summer Research Experience Programs and Kidney Technology Development Research Education Programs. The conference will bring all students together to share their research accomplishments, network with peers and distinguished faculty, and receive timely career development advice. This added exposure to professional and scientific opportunities in renal, urologic, and hematologic diseases will encourage undergraduates to continue their medical or graduate careers in areas within the NIDDK research mission. This year's conference will be held in-person.
Who can attend?
This meeting is open only to participants in the above Summer Research Experience Programs or Kidney Technology Development Research Programs.
Abstract Deadline
July 17, 2024
Registration Deadline
July 24, 2024
Agenda
July 31, 2024
- Arrival and Check-in
- Tour of the Rotunda and Lawn
- Reception, Meet and Greet: Heavy Hors d’oeurve
August 1, 2024
- 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.
- Breakfast
- 8:30 a.m. – 9:10 a.m.
- Welcoming Remarks from the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), National Institutes of Health (NIH)
Tracy Rankin, Ph.D., M.P.H., Program Director, NIDDK, NIH
Griffin P. Rodgers, M.D., MACP, Director, NIDDK, NIH
- 9:10 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
- Welcome from University of Virginia
Rahul Sharma, Ph.D., Director of VA K-TUTOR, University of Virginia
James E. Ryan, J.D., President, University of Virginia (Invited)
Melina Kibbe, M.D., FACS, FAHA, Dean, University of Virginia School of Medicine
- 10:00 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.
- Keynote Speaker I
Vivian Pinn, M.D., Inaugural Director, Office of Research on Women’s Health, NIH; Past Associate Director, Women’s Health Research, NIH; Senior Scientist Emerita, Fogarty International Center, NIH
- 10:45 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
- Break
- 11:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.
- Patient Perspective
Paul Conway, Chair of Policy and Global Affairs, American Association of Kidney Patients
- 11:45 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
- Networking Lunch
- 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Poster Session I
- 2:15 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.
- Admissions Panel
Medical School
John Densmore, M.D., Ph.D., University of Virginia
Medical Scientist Training Program
Dean Kedes, M.D., Ph.D., University of Virginia (Invited)
Biomedical Sciences Graduate Program
Janet Cross, Ph.D., University of Virginia
- 3:15 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
- Break
- 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Poster Session II
- Break Out Groups
Pressing Questions in KUH-related Research
Clinical Care
Advocacy
Emerging Technologies
- 4:30 p.m.
- Adjournment
- Group Dinner
August 2, 2024
- 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.
- Breakfast
- 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
- Near Peer Panel
- 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
- Breakout Group Reports I
- 10:30 a.m. – 10:35 a.m.
- Break
- 10:35 a.m. – 11:35 a.m.
- Poster Session III
- 11:35 a.m. – 12:35 p.m.
- Research Perspectives
Crystal Gadegbeku, M.D., Chair, Department of Nephrology, Cleveland Clinic Health System
Rose Hill, Ph.D., Post-doctoral Researcher, Scripps Research Institute
Jennifer Charlton, M.D., Associate Professor, University of Virginia
- 12:35 p.m. – 1:35 p.m.
- Breakout Group Reports II
- 1:35 p.m.
- Concluding Remarks and Adjournment
Travel
Hotel Accommodations
Students will be housed in dormitories and will be assigned rooms at registration; faculty should book their hotel rooms at:
Hampton Inn & Suites Charlottesville – At the University
900 W. Main Street
Charlottesville, VA 22903
(434) 923-8600
Reserve a room
The rate is the prevailing government rate of $133 per night for single occupancy, plus tax (8%). Guests may also call the hotel directly at (434) 923-8600 or Central Reservations at 1 (800) 426-7866. Please mention the KUH Summer Undergraduate room block code (Code:91Q).
The room block will be in effect until Wednesday, July 3, 2024, or until full, whichever comes first. Any room reservations received after this date will be accepted on a space-and rate-availability basis. Please be certain that the hotel provides you with a confirmation number for your reservation.
Reservation Dates
Book your arrival date as Wednesday, July 31, 2024, and departure as Friday, August 2, 2024. If you require alternate dates, please contact Mark Dennis of The Scientific Consulting Group, Inc. (SCG).
Check-in
Check-in time is 3:00 p.m., and checkout time is 12:00 p.m.
Cancellations
If you need to cancel your reservation, please do so 48 hours prior to your arrival date, or you will be charged a no-show fee for 1 night on your credit card.
Abstracts
Submission Deadline
July 17, 2024
Submitting Abstracts
All abstracts must be submitted via email to Mark Dennis at mdennis@scgcorp.com, with “Abstract- KUH Summer Undergraduate Research Symposium” in the subject line. The abstract submission should be a 1-page Microsoft Word document that does not exceed 250 words (not including the abstract’s title and name and affiliation of all authors).
Presenters are welcome to present abstracts previously presented in other venues.
Download the Abstract Template (DOCX, 24.16 KB)
Abstract Organization
Organize the body of the abstract as follows:
- Statement of the study’s purpose
- Statement of the methods used
- Summary of the results presented in sufficient detail to support the conclusion
- Statement of the conclusions reached
Formatting Requirements
Please follow the instructions below to format an abstract. (Note: Submissions will not be edited for spelling or grammar and will be accepted “as is.”)
- The abstract should be a Microsoft Word document with 1-inch margins, typed single-spaced, using Times New Roman font; a 12-point font should be used for everything except the title.
- The abstract’s title should be Typed in Title Case using Bold 16-Point font and it clearly represents the nature of the investigation. Do not use subheadings (e.g., Methods, Results) in the body of the abstract.
- Skip one line after the title, and list the author’s first and last names, degree, affiliation, city, state, and country. Separate multiple authors with a semicolon, and underline the primary author’s name (one primary author per abstract).
- Use one blank line between the title and the authors, the authors and the body of the abstract, and between paragraphs.
- Please ensure that your abstract is the correct length (no longer than 250 words).
- Use standard abbreviations (e.g., RBC) and standard symbols for units of measure (e.g., kg, g, mg, mL, L, and %). Place abbreviations and acronyms in parentheses after the full word the first time that the term appears. Use numerals to indicate numbers, except as the first word of a sentence.
- Simple tables or graphs may be included; however, the abstract may not be longer than one page, including any tables or graphs.
Poster Presentations
Authors will attend their posters during the assigned one-hour poster session. All presenters must register in advance for the conference. Posters should be printed before arriving in Madison. We recommend final poster dimensions of 5 ft wide x 3 ft tall.