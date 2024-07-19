U.S. flag

Web banner for the KUH Summer Undergraduate Research Symposium

KUH Summer Undergraduate Research Symposium

- Location Contacts

Registration

Register by
Event Details Agenda Travel Abstracts

Event Details

Purpose

This meeting is the culminating experience for the undergraduate participants sponsored by the Division of Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Diseases Summer Research Experience Programs and Kidney Technology Development Research Education Programs. The conference will bring all students together to share their research accomplishments, network with peers and distinguished faculty, and receive timely career development advice. This added exposure to professional and scientific opportunities in renal, urologic, and hematologic diseases will encourage undergraduates to continue their medical or graduate careers in areas within the NIDDK research mission. This year's conference will be held in-person.

Who can attend?

This meeting is open only to participants in the above Summer Research Experience Programs or Kidney Technology Development Research Programs.

Abstract Deadline

July 17, 2024

Registration Deadline

July 24, 2024

Event Logistics

Registration

Register by

Location

Alumni Hall at the University of Virginia Alumni Association
211 Emmet Street
South Charlottesville, VA 22903
T: +1-(434) 243-9000

Contacts

Program Contact
Tracy Rankin
NIDDK
T: 301-594-4748

Meeting Logistics
Mark Dennis
The Scientific Consulting Group, Inc.
T: 301-670-4990

