2024 Annual Mid-Atlantic Diabetes and Obesity Research Symposium
Event Details
Meeting Objective
The goal of this meeting is to encourage scientific exchanges, interactions, and collaborations at the regional level.
Background
The 2024 Annual Mid-Atlantic Diabetes and Obesity Research Symposium is co-organized by the Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Obesity Branch (DEOB) at the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), National Institutes of Health (NIH); the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania; the University of Maryland School of Medicine, and The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.
Organizing Committee
Rebecca Brown: DEOB, NIDDK
Aaron Cypess: DEOB, NIDDK
Carol Haft: Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology, & Metabolic Diseases, NIDDK
Andrew Lutas: DEOB, NIDDK
Connie Noguchi: Molecular Medicine Branch, NIDDK
Marc Reitman: DEOB, NIDDK
Patrick Seale: Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania
Arthur Sherman: Laboratory of Biological Modeling, NIDDK
Simeon Taylor: University of Maryland School of Medicine
William Wong: The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
Registration Deadline
September 26, 2024
Event Logistics
Location
NIH Natcher Conference Center
31 Center Drive
Main Auditorium, Building 45
Bethesda, MD 20894
Webinar
This is a hybrid workshop. Virtual participation is available. For those attending via webinar, the link will be distributed via email prior to the date of the event.
Contacts
Program Contact
Juan Quiel
NIDDK
T: 301-451-3389
Meeting Logistics
Allison Hurst
The Scientific Consulting Group, Inc.
T: 301-670-4990