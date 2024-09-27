U.S. flag

2024 Annual Mid-Atlantic Diabetes and Obesity Research Symposium

Location Contacts

Registration

Event Details Agenda Abstracts

Event Details

Meeting Objective

The goal of this meeting is to encourage scientific exchanges, interactions, and collaborations at the regional level.

Background

The 2024 Annual Mid-Atlantic Diabetes and Obesity Research Symposium is co-organized by the Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Obesity Branch (DEOB) at the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), National Institutes of Health (NIH); the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania; the University of Maryland School of Medicine, and The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Organizing Committee

Rebecca Brown: DEOB, NIDDK
Aaron Cypess: DEOB, NIDDK
Carol Haft: Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology, & Metabolic Diseases, NIDDK
Andrew Lutas: DEOB, NIDDK
Connie Noguchi: Molecular Medicine Branch, NIDDK
Marc Reitman: DEOB, NIDDK
Patrick Seale: Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania
Arthur Sherman: Laboratory of Biological Modeling, NIDDK
Simeon Taylor: University of Maryland School of Medicine
William Wong: The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Registration Deadline

September 26, 2024

Event Logistics

Registration

Location

NIH Natcher Conference Center
31 Center Drive
Main Auditorium, Building 45
Bethesda, MD 20894

Webinar

This is a hybrid workshop. Virtual participation is available. For those attending via webinar, the link will be distributed via email prior to the date of the event.

Contacts

Program Contact
Juan Quiel
NIDDK
T: 301-451-3389

Meeting Logistics
Allison Hurst
The Scientific Consulting Group, Inc.
T: 301-670-4990

