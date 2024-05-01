Event Details

Event Details Agenda Abstracts

Event Details

Purpose

The purpose of the Gut Feelings: Interoceptive Contributions to Obesity and Disorders of Gut–Brain Interaction workshop is to bring together experts in interoception, obesity, and disorders of gut–brain interaction (DGBIs) to examine the contribution of interoceptive processes to the development or exacerbation of these diseases and identify research gaps and opportunities to advance the field.

Meeting Objectives

Highlight current knowledge, gaps, and opportunities in interoception research relevant to obesity and DGBIs.

Explore potential physiological mechanisms that lead to or exacerbate these disorders, such as stress.

Emphasize technical challenges and opportunities for measuring and modulating gastrointestinal interoception.

Delve into underlying mechanisms of altered interoceptive processing in obesity and DGBIs that may lead to the development of new therapeutic targets.

Background

Interoception is the process through which the nervous system senses and interprets signals regarding the inner physiological state of the body (e.g., hunger, satiety) that are used to motivate behavior to meet physical needs for homeostasis (e.g., food intake, meal termination). The emerging progress in research on interoception, as emphasized and supported by recent NIH-sponsored workshops and initiatives, reflects the critical importance of body-brain interactions for health and disease. The current workshop focuses on the role of interoceptive processes in obesity and disorders of gut-brain interaction (DGBIs) (e.g., irritable bowel syndrome, functional dyspepsia, etc.). A mechanistic understanding of interoceptive sensations of hunger and satiety is fundamental and transformative for obesity research given the unprecedented success of nutrient-stimulated hormone pharmacotherapies that work by altering these sensations to allow for reduced caloric intake and weight loss. In addition, the contribution of gastrointestinal interoceptive dysfunction in DGBIs is an under-studied area of investigation that would benefit from additional exploration. The overall goal of this workshop is to highlight research needs and opportunities for furthering the understanding of interoceptive processes relevant to obesity and DGBIs.

Organizing Committee

External Organizing Committee

Lin Chang, M.D.

Vice-Chief, Vatche and Tamar Manoukian Division of Digestive Diseases

David Geffen School of Medicine

University of California, Los Angeles

Zachary Knight, Ph.D.

Professor

Department of Physiology

University of California, San Francisco

Investigator, Howard Hughes Medical Institute

Christoph Thaiss, Ph.D.

Assistant Professor

Department of Microbiology

Perelman School of Medicine

University of Pennsylvania

Internal Committee

Bradley Cooke, Ph.D.

Program Director, Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology, & Metabolic Diseases (DEM)

National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK)

Diana Cummings, Ph.D.

Program Director, Division of Digestive Diseases and Nutrition (DDN), NIDDK

Voula Osganian, M.D., Sc.D., M.P.H.

Program Director, DDN, NIDDK

Terez Shea-Donohue, Ph.D.

Program Director, DDN, NIDDK

Registration Deadline

April 29, 2024

Abstract Submission Deadline

March 11, 2024