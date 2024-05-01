Event Details
Purpose
The purpose of the Gut Feelings: Interoceptive Contributions to Obesity and Disorders of Gut–Brain Interaction workshop is to bring together experts in interoception, obesity, and disorders of gut–brain interaction (DGBIs) to examine the contribution of interoceptive processes to the development or exacerbation of these diseases and identify research gaps and opportunities to advance the field.
Meeting Objectives
- Highlight current knowledge, gaps, and opportunities in interoception research relevant to obesity and DGBIs.
- Explore potential physiological mechanisms that lead to or exacerbate these disorders, such as stress.
- Emphasize technical challenges and opportunities for measuring and modulating gastrointestinal interoception.
- Delve into underlying mechanisms of altered interoceptive processing in obesity and DGBIs that may lead to the development of new therapeutic targets.
Background
Interoception is the process through which the nervous system senses and interprets signals regarding the inner physiological state of the body (e.g., hunger, satiety) that are used to motivate behavior to meet physical needs for homeostasis (e.g., food intake, meal termination). The emerging progress in research on interoception, as emphasized and supported by recent NIH-sponsored workshops and initiatives, reflects the critical importance of body-brain interactions for health and disease. The current workshop focuses on the role of interoceptive processes in obesity and disorders of gut-brain interaction (DGBIs) (e.g., irritable bowel syndrome, functional dyspepsia, etc.). A mechanistic understanding of interoceptive sensations of hunger and satiety is fundamental and transformative for obesity research given the unprecedented success of nutrient-stimulated hormone pharmacotherapies that work by altering these sensations to allow for reduced caloric intake and weight loss. In addition, the contribution of gastrointestinal interoceptive dysfunction in DGBIs is an under-studied area of investigation that would benefit from additional exploration. The overall goal of this workshop is to highlight research needs and opportunities for furthering the understanding of interoceptive processes relevant to obesity and DGBIs.
Organizing Committee
External Organizing Committee
Lin Chang, M.D.
Vice-Chief, Vatche and Tamar Manoukian Division of Digestive Diseases
David Geffen School of Medicine
University of California, Los Angeles
Zachary Knight, Ph.D.
Professor
Department of Physiology
University of California, San Francisco
Investigator, Howard Hughes Medical Institute
Christoph Thaiss, Ph.D.
Assistant Professor
Department of Microbiology
Perelman School of Medicine
University of Pennsylvania
Internal Committee
Bradley Cooke, Ph.D.
Program Director, Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology, & Metabolic Diseases (DEM)
National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK)
Diana Cummings, Ph.D.
Program Director, Division of Digestive Diseases and Nutrition (DDN), NIDDK
Voula Osganian, M.D., Sc.D., M.P.H.
Program Director, DDN, NIDDK
Terez Shea-Donohue, Ph.D.
Program Director, DDN, NIDDK
Registration Deadline
April 29, 2024
Abstract Submission Deadline
March 11, 2024
Agenda
Day 1: Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Welcome and Introductions
- 8:30 a.m. – 8:40 a.m.
- Welcoming Remarks
Stephen James, M.D., Director, Division of Digestive Diseases and Nutrition (DDN), National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), National Institutes of Health (NIH)
- 8:40 a.m. – 8:45 a.m.
- Introduction and Workshop Goals
Diana Cummings, Ph.D., Program Director, DDN, NIDDK, NIH
- 8:45 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.
- Opening Remarks from Meeting Co-chairs
Lin Chang, M.D., University of California, Los Angeles
Zachary Knight, Ph.D., University of California, San Francisco
Christoph Thaiss, Ph.D., University of Pennsylvania
- 9:00 a.m. – 9:35 a.m.
- Keynote Presentation—Gastrointestinal (GI) Interoception in Health and Disease
Sahib Khalsa, M.D., Ph.D., Laureate Institute for Brain Research
Session 1: Neural Sensing, Pathways, and Circuits for Food Intake
Moderator: Guillaume de Lartigue, Ph.D., Monell Chemical Senses Center
- 9:35 a.m. – 10:05 a.m.
- Gut–Brain Circuits and Signals That Drive Food Intake
Zachary Knight, Ph.D., University of California, San Francisco
- 10:05 a.m. – 10:25 a.m.
- Gut–Brain Circuits for Feeding Behavior
Amber Alhadeff, Ph.D., Monell Chemical Senses Center
- 10:25 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.
- Neural Coding of Visceral Sensations in the Brainstem
Chen Ran, Ph.D., Scripps Research Institute
- 10:45 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
- Moderated Discussion
- 11:00 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.
- Break
Session 2: Gut–Brain Signaling and Obesity
Moderator: Vance Albaugh, M.D., Ph.D., Pennington Biomedical Research Center
- 11:15 a.m. – 11:35 a.m.
- Dissecting Obesity-mediated Dysregulation of Gut–Brain Dynamics
Lisa Beutler, M.D., Ph.D., Northwestern University
- 11:35 a.m. – 11:55 a.m.
- Role of Interoception in Obesity Therapeutics
Darleen Sandoval, Ph.D., University of Colorado
- 11:55 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
- Brain Responses to Nutrients: Contributions to Weight Gain
Mireille Serlie, M.D., Ph.D., Yale University
- 12:15 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Moderated Discussion
- 12:30 p.m. – 12:45 p.m.
- Break
- 12:45 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.
- Lunch with Lightning Talks
Session 3: Environmental and Microbial Variables for Gut–Brain Interoception
- 1:45 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.
- Environmental Control of Gut–Brain Interactions
Christoph Thaiss, Ph.D., University of Pennsylvania
- 2:15 p.m. – 2:35 p.m.
- Nutritional and Microbial Gut–Brain Signaling in Model Systems
Lihua Ye, Ph.D., The Ohio State University
- 2:35 p.m. – 2:55 p.m.
- The Gut Microbiome Modulates Behavior and Pathology in Animal Models of Neurodegeneration
Sarkis Mazmanian, Ph.D., California Institute of Technology
- 2:55 p.m. – 3:10 p.m.
- Moderated Discussion
- 3:10 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
- Break
Session 4: Dysfunction of Interoception in Disorders of Gut–Brain Interaction (DGBIs)
Moderator: M. Maya Kaelberer, Ph.D., Duke University
- 3:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Enhanced Visceral Perception and Hypervigilance: Exploring Their Impact on DGBI
Lin Chang, M.D., University of California, Los Angeles
- 4:00 p.m. – 4:20 p.m.
- Gut Touch and Mechanosensing in the Gastrointestinal Tract
Arthur Beyder, M.D., Ph.D., Mayo Clinic, Rochester
- 4:20 p.m. – 4:40 p.m.
- How Visceral Sensory Pathways Affect Brain Function and Implications for Clinical Disorders
Jay Pasricha, M.B.B.S., M.D., Mayo Clinic, Scottsdale
- 4:40 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Moderated Discussion
- 5:00 p.m.
- Day 1 Meeting Adjournment
Voula Osganian, M.D., Sc.D., M.P.H., Program Director, DDN, NIDDK
Day 2: Wednesday, May 1, 2024
- 8:30 a.m. – 8:40 a.m.
- Welcome and Goals for Day 2
Terez Shea-Donohue, Ph.D., Program Director, DDN, NIDDK
Session 5: Dysregulated Stress—Contributions to Obesity and DGBIs
Moderator: Kirsteen Browning, Ph.D., Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
- 8:40 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.
- Impact of Early Life Stress on Circuits Controlling Food Intake
Linda Rinaman, Ph.D., Florida State University
- 9:00 a.m. – 9:20 a.m.
- Stress, Sex Differences, and Visceral Hypersensitivity
Albert Orock, Ph.D., The University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
- 9:20 p.m. – 9:40 a.m.
- Stress-based Environmental and Biological Interactions Related to Obesity
Arpana (Annie) Gupta, Ph.D., University of California, Los Angeles
- 9:40 p.m. – 9:55 a.m.
- Moderated Discussion
- 10:00 a.m. – 10:20 a.m.
- Break
Session 6: Measuring and Modulating Gut–Brain Interactions: Technological Challenges and Opportunities
Moderator: Roberta Sclocco, Ph.D., Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital
- 10:20 a.m. – 10:40 a.m.
- Technologies for Interrogating Gut–Brain Interoceptive Signaling
Polina Anikeeva, Ph.D., Massachusetts Institute of Technology
- 10:40 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
- Imaging and Modulating Stomach–Brain Interactions Using MRI, Electrophysiology, and Peripheral Nerve Stimulation
Zhongming Liu, Ph.D., University of Michigan
- 11:00 a.m. – 11:20 a.m.
- Neuromodulatory Approaches for GI Disorders
Katja Karrento, M.D., Medical College of Wisconsin
- 11:20 a.m. – 11:35 a.m.
- Moderated Discussion
- 11:35 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.
- Break
- 11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.
- Lunch (Small Group Break-out Sessions for Meeting Faculty)
- 12:45 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
- Break-out Summaries and Discussion
Lin Chang, M.D., University of California, Los Angeles
Zachary Knight, Ph.D., University of California, San Francisco
Christoph Thaiss, Ph.D., University of Pennsylvania
- 1:30 p.m.
- Closing Remarks/Adjourn
Bradley Cooke, Ph.D., Program Director, Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology, & Metabolic Diseases (DEM), NIDDK
Abstracts
Submission Deadline
March 11, 2024
To encourage attendance from next-generation researchers and to extend the breadth of information available, brief presentations or lightning talks of up to 5 minutes will be held in conjunction with the invited workshop participants.
Applicants must be Early Stage Investigators (ESIs), including those ESIs who received their first R01 award or a career development award, or postdoctoral researchers working in areas of obesity or DGBIs that are relevant to the scientific focus of the meeting, e.g., interoception.
A 1-page abstract for the lightning talk is required, along with a cover letter containing a brief justification explaining why the submitter thinks the focus of the presentation would be relevant and how it would contribute to the emphasis of the meeting.
It is anticipated that up to five abstracts will be accepted for lightning talks.
Submitting Abstracts
All abstracts must be submitted via email to Janiya Peters at jpeters@scgcorp.com, of The Scientific Consulting Group, Inc. Abstract submissions should be no longer than 250 words (not including name and affiliation). Download the Abstract Template (DOCX, 24.67 KB).
Formatting Requirements
Please follow the instructions below to format abstracts. (Note: Submissions will not be edited for spelling or grammar and will be accepted “as is.”)
- The abstract should be an MS Word document, typed and single-spaced using Times New Roman font. Everything but the title should be in normal, 12-point font.
- The abstract’s title should be bold, 16-Point, Title Casefont and should clearly represent the nature of the investigation.
- On the first line after the title, list the authors’ first and last names, degree, affiliation, city, state, and country.
- Separate multiple authors with a semicolon; underline the primary author’s name (one primary author per abstract).
- Use one blank line between the title and body of the abstract and between paragraphs.
- The abstract file name should follow this format: LastNameofprimary author_FirstWordOfTitle (e.g., Zucker Effects).
- Please ensure that your abstract is the correct length and has 1-inch margins.
- Use of standard abbreviations is desirable (e.g., BMI), as well as standard symbols for units of measure (e.g., kg, g, mg, mL, L, and %). Place any special or unusual abbreviations in parentheses after the full word or phrase the first time it appears. Use figures to indicate numbers except to begin sentences, in which case, the number should be spelled out. Do not use subheadings (e.g., Methods, Results).
- Simple tables or graphs may be included; however, they must fit within the designated abstract space of one page.
Acceptance Notification
Applicants will be notified if their abstract has been accepted for a lightning talk by March 25, 2024.