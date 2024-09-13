NIH Obesity Research Task-Force Symposium: Obesity and Heart Disease
Event Details
Purpose
Obesity contributes to diseases of the heart—including atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, arrhythmias, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction—which often are refractory to treatment. This symposium explores the epidemiology and pathophysiology of obesity-related heart diseases, as well as the role of emerging therapeutics and issues related to prevention, access to treatment, and health equity.
Registration Deadline
September 12, 2024
Event Logistics
Location
Webinar
Registered participants will receive a link to join the webinar via email prior to the date of the event.
Contacts
Program Contact
Susan Yanovski, M.D.
NIDDK
T: 301-594-8882
Meeting Logistics
Janiya Peters
The Scientific Consulting Group, Inc.
T: 301-670-4990 ext. 245