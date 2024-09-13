U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Meetings & Workshops
  4. NIH Obesity Research Task-Force Symposium: Obesity and Heart Disease
View Meetings & Workshops
Web banner for the NIH Obesity Research Task Force Symposium 2024

NIH Obesity Research Task-Force Symposium: Obesity and Heart Disease

Contacts

Registration

Register Now
Register by
Event Details Agenda

Event Details

Purpose

Obesity contributes to diseases of the heart—including atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, arrhythmias, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction—which often are refractory to treatment. This symposium explores the epidemiology and pathophysiology of obesity-related heart diseases, as well as the role of emerging therapeutics and issues related to prevention, access to treatment, and health equity.

Registration Deadline

September 12, 2024

Event Logistics

Registration

Register Now
Register by

Location

Webinar

Registered participants will receive a link to join the webinar via email prior to the date of the event.

Contacts

Program Contact
Susan Yanovski, M.D.
NIDDK
T: 301-594-8882

Meeting Logistics
Janiya Peters
The Scientific Consulting Group, Inc.
T: 301-670-4990 ext. 245

Share this page

Facebook X Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest