Reimagining Kidney Function Assessment Workshop

Purpose

The purpose of this workshop is to help delineate a path forward for more comprehensive assessment of various kidney functions.

Meeting Objectives

The overarching goal of this workshop is to discuss limitations of current approaches for comprehensively assessing kidney function and necessary steps to help establish standardized and updated methods to reliably capture immediate and time-averaged glomerular filtration, tubular secretion and reabsorption, and renal reserve. This effort will serve to outline potential paths for establishing a reliable and comprehensive set of renal function measurement approaches and tools that assist in accurately assessing varied renal functions, states, and trajectories—optimized to either specific research questions or diverse clinical conditions.

Background

Current practice lacks reliable tools and standardized procedures for comprehensive and dynamic assessment of renal function that is not captured by estimations of glomerular filtration rate (GFR); is inclusive of all renal compartment specific functions; and accurately measures diverse states, physiologic processes, and disease pathologies. This lack of tools and procedures has significantly limited our ability to adequately determine specific clinical phenotypes in individuals with varied acute or chronic kidney disease. Consequently, we typically are unable to match clinical measures of renal function to underlying disease processes, which is meaningfully constraining desired progress. Notable limitations include

difficulty estimating average GFR due to prior measured GFR approaches’ not accounting for high biological variability in true GFR; lack of a practical gold standard for measuring GFR; inability to reliably assess or establish standardized protocols for capturing specific functions of critical renal compartments (e.g., proximal tubule, thick ascending limb, collecting duct, interstitium, microvasculature); lack of established methods for assessing renal reserve functions, which may be the best determinant of early loss of function; inability to reliably assess kidney function and reserve during acute kidney injury; and inability to integrate various renal function measures into a specific individual level global assessment of renal function.

Registration Deadline

February 5, 2024