Agenda
Purpose
The purpose of this workshop on the science of conditioning is to bring together investigators from across basic science and clinical disciplines to share recent insights into the effects of current conditioning regimens, which can result in deleterious effects in patients with nonmalignant hematological disorders. This webinar also will highlight emerging discoveries regarding innovative conditioning regimens, as well as gaps in the science regarding how conditioning therapies affect both the bone marrow microenvironment and the engraftability of the hematopoietic stem cell.
Objectives
We expect that this meeting will provide a platform to establish productive collaborations and stimulate new ideas to enable substantial progress in understanding the role of bone marrow conditioning in outcomes of nonmalignant hematological diseases and will have promising potential to address ongoing challenges in the hematology field.
Background
Research into the treatment of nonmalignant hematological disease using hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT) has seen explosive growth within the last decade. Recent outcomes of clinical trials combining HSCT and genome engineering to correct specific genetic defects have highlighted the critical need to understand the impact of bone marrow conditioning therapy on the microenvironment in these hematological disorders.
Registration Deadline
January 25, 2024
12 p.m.–5 p.m. EST
- Session I: Welcome Remarks and Introductions
- Griffin P. Rodgers, M.D., MACP, Director, National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), National Institutes of Health (NIH)
Shilpa Hattangadi, M.D., Division of Kidney, Urologic, & Hematologic Diseases, NIDDK, NIH
- Session II: Setting the Stage—Selecting Conditioning Regimens for Specific Clinical Disorders
- Dr. Suneet Agarwal, M.D., Ph.D., Co–Program Leader for the Stem Cell Transplant Center, Dana-Farber/Boston Children’s Cancer, and Blood Disorders Center
- Session III: Conditioning Regimens
-
- Effects of Conditioning on Microenvironment and Residual HSPCs
Session Panel Discussion
- Anastasia Tikhonova, PhD, Department of Medical Biophysics, University of Toronto, Canada
TBD — Effect of conditioning on microenvironment
- John Tisdale, M.D., Senior Investigator, Molecular and Clinical Hematology Section, National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), NIH
TBD—Leukemia in a Stem Cell Patient after Conditioning
- Alternative to Chemotherapy-based Conditioning
Session Panel Discussion
- Antibody-based Conditioning
- John Dipersio, M.D., Ph.D., Director, Gene and Cellular Therapy, Washington University in St. Louis
TBD—Earliest Work on c-Kit Antibody Conditioning
- Judy Shizuru, M.D., Professor of Medicine (Blood and Marrow Transplantation and Cellular Therapy) and of Pediatrics (Stem Cell Transplantation), and Agnieszka Czechowicz, M.D., Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Pediatrics (Stem Cell Transplantation), Stanford Medicine, Stanford University
TBD—cKit Antibody Conditioning Clinical Trial Results
- Andre Larochelle M.D., Ph.D., Investigator, Regenerative Therapies for Inherited Blood Disorders, NHLBI, NIH
TBD—c-Mpl Antibody Conditioning
- Other Conditioning Approaches (Mobilization, CAR-T Cells, None, Non-TBI, Nutritional/Metabolic)
Session Panel Discussion
- Paula Rio, Ph.D., Head of the Bone Marrow Aplasia Unit at the Biomedical Innovation Unit, CIEMAT, Madrid, Spain
TBD—No Conditioning
- Susanta Hui, Ph.D., D.A.B.R., Professor, City of Hope
TBD—Localized Radiation, Non-TBI Radiation Therapy for Bown Marrow Therapy
- Luigi Naldini, M.D., Director, San Raffaele Telethon Institute for Gene Therapy, Milan, Italy
TBD—Stem Cell Mobilization as Conditioning
- Break
- Session IV: Effects of Conditioning on Microenvironment and Residual HSPCs
-
- Ex Vivo Genetic Engineering of HSPCs
Session Panel Discussion
- Matthew Porteus, M.D., Sutardja Chuk Professor of Definitive and Curative Medicine, Stanford Medicine, Stanford University
TBD—Ex Vivo Hematopoietic Stem Cell Genetic Engineering
- Ex Vivo Culture of HSPCs (Endoplasmic Reticulum Stress/Proteostasis)
Session Panel Discussion
- Robert Signer, Ph.D., Associate Professor, Medicine, University of California, San Diego
TBD—Role of Proteostasis in HSC Development
- Shielded Grafts
Session Panel Discussion
- Saar Gill, M.D., Ph.D., Associate Professor of Medicine (Hematology–Oncology) at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania
TBD—Shielded Grafts Using CD33-deficient Bone Marrow
- Additional Speakers TBD
- Microbiome—How It Affects Post-transplant Engraftment
Session Panel Discussion
- Break
- Session IV: Whiteboard: Brainstorming Gaps in the Field and Needed Future Resources
- All Participants