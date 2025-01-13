Event Details

Purpose

The purpose of the Changing the Course of Type 1 Diabetes: The Human Islet Research Network 10-year Anniversary Symposium is to bring together experts in type 1 diabetes (T1D) and investigators outside of the diabetes field to discuss current trends in biomedicine that have the potential to advance T1D research over the next decade. This symposium is open to the public and will focus on emerging concepts and technological advances that will catalyze progress in T1D research in three broad thematic areas: T1D etiology, discovery, and therapies.

Meeting Objectives

Explore potential roles of different cellular and molecular players in the mechanisms involved in the etiology and/or exacerbation of T1D.

Highlight current knowledge and opportunities in discovery efforts relevant to T1D.

Discuss technical developments with potential to influence the study of and development of therapies for T1D.

Background

T1D is a devastating disease resulting from immune destruction of insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas. T1D patients depend on exogenous insulin for blood glucose control and are at heightened risk for diabetic complications, including cardiovascular and kidney disease, blindness, and the need for limb amputations. Since 2014, the NIDDK-funded Human Islet Research Network (HIRN) has supported collaborative research focused on understanding how beta cells are lost in T1D and on developing innovative strategies to protect or replace functional beta cell mass in diabetic patients. In this symposium, experts in cell biology, physiology, immunology, stem cell research, biochemistry, bioengineering, genetics, and genomics will come together to discuss the contribution of these different fields to advances made in the past 10 years by HIRN and the T1D research community at large and will discuss emerging opportunities to propel T1D research over the next decade and beyond.

Organizing Committee

Kristin Abraham, NIDDK

Rafael Arrojo e Drigo, Vanderbilt University

Mark Atkinson, University of Florida

Olivier Blondel, NIDDK

Leonardo Ferreira, Medical University of South Carolina

Eddie James, Benaroya Research Institute

John Kaddis, City of Hope

Vira Kravets, University of California, San Diego

Karla Leavens, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

Wen-Hong Li, The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center

Jeffrey Millman, Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis

Joyce Niland, City of Hope

Scott Oakes, The University of Chicago

Audrey Parent, University of California, San Francisco

Layla Rouse, City of Hope

Holger Russ, University of Florida

Desmond Schatz, University of Florida

Cherie Stabler, University of Florida

Abstract Submission Deadline

December 20, 2024

Registration Deadline

January 5, 2025