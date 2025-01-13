U.S. flag

Changing the Course of Type 1 Diabetes: The Human Islet Research Network 10-year Anniversary Symposium

Event Details

Purpose

The purpose of the Changing the Course of Type 1 Diabetes: The Human Islet Research Network 10-year Anniversary Symposium is to bring together experts in type 1 diabetes (T1D) and investigators outside of the diabetes field to discuss current trends in biomedicine that have the potential to advance T1D research over the next decade. This symposium is open to the public and will focus on emerging concepts and technological advances that will catalyze progress in T1D research in three broad thematic areas: T1D etiology, discovery, and therapies.

Meeting Objectives

  • Explore potential roles of different cellular and molecular players in the mechanisms involved in the etiology and/or exacerbation of T1D.
  • Highlight current knowledge and opportunities in discovery efforts relevant to T1D.
  • Discuss technical developments with potential to influence the study of and development of therapies for T1D.

Background

T1D is a devastating disease resulting from immune destruction of insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas. T1D patients depend on exogenous insulin for blood glucose control and are at heightened risk for diabetic complications, including cardiovascular and kidney disease, blindness, and the need for limb amputations. Since 2014, the NIDDK-funded Human Islet Research Network (HIRN) has supported collaborative research focused on understanding how beta cells are lost in T1D and on developing innovative strategies to protect or replace functional beta cell mass in diabetic patients. In this symposium, experts in cell biology, physiology, immunology, stem cell research, biochemistry, bioengineering, genetics, and genomics will come together to discuss the contribution of these different fields to advances made in the past 10 years by HIRN and the T1D research community at large and will discuss emerging opportunities to propel T1D research over the next decade and beyond.

Organizing Committee

Kristin Abraham, NIDDK
Rafael Arrojo e Drigo, Vanderbilt University
Mark Atkinson, University of Florida
Olivier Blondel, NIDDK
Leonardo Ferreira, Medical University of South Carolina
Eddie James, Benaroya Research Institute
John Kaddis, City of Hope
Vira Kravets, University of California, San Diego
Karla Leavens, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia
Wen-Hong Li, The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Jeffrey Millman, Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis
Joyce Niland, City of Hope
Scott Oakes, The University of Chicago
Audrey Parent, University of California, San Francisco
Layla Rouse, City of Hope
Holger Russ, University of Florida
Desmond Schatz, University of Florida
Cherie Stabler, University of Florida

Abstract Submission Deadline

December 20, 2024

Registration Deadline

January 5, 2025

Event Logistics

Location

Natcher Conference Center
NIH Main Campus
Building 45
Bethesda, MD 20894

Map It

Contacts

Program Contact
Kristin Abraham, Ph.D.
NIDDK
T: 301-451-8048

Meeting Logistics
John Hare, M.S., CMP, CGMP
The Scientific Consulting Group, Inc.
T: 301-670-4990

