Event Details
Agenda
Travel
Abstracts
Event Details
Purpose
The purpose of the Changing the Course of Type 1 Diabetes: The Human Islet Research Network 10-year Anniversary Symposium is to bring together experts in type 1 diabetes (T1D) and investigators outside of the diabetes field to discuss current trends in biomedicine that have the potential to advance T1D research over the next decade. This symposium is open to the public and will focus on emerging concepts and technological advances that will catalyze progress in T1D research in three broad thematic areas: T1D etiology, discovery, and therapies.
Meeting Objectives
- Explore potential roles of different cellular and molecular players in the mechanisms involved in the etiology and/or exacerbation of T1D.
- Highlight current knowledge and opportunities in discovery efforts relevant to T1D.
- Discuss technical developments with potential to influence the study of and development of therapies for T1D.
Background
T1D is a devastating disease resulting from immune destruction of insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas. T1D patients depend on exogenous insulin for blood glucose control and are at heightened risk for diabetic complications, including cardiovascular and kidney disease, blindness, and the need for limb amputations. Since 2014, the NIDDK-funded Human Islet Research Network (HIRN) has supported collaborative research focused on understanding how beta cells are lost in T1D and on developing innovative strategies to protect or replace functional beta cell mass in diabetic patients. In this symposium, experts in cell biology, physiology, immunology, stem cell research, biochemistry, bioengineering, genetics, and genomics will come together to discuss the contribution of these different fields to advances made in the past 10 years by HIRN and the T1D research community at large and will discuss emerging opportunities to propel T1D research over the next decade and beyond.
Organizing Committee
Kristin Abraham, NIDDK
Rafael Arrojo e Drigo, Vanderbilt University
Mark Atkinson, University of Florida
Olivier Blondel, NIDDK
Leonardo Ferreira, Medical University of South Carolina
Eddie James, Benaroya Research Institute
John Kaddis, City of Hope
Vira Kravets, University of California, San Diego
Karla Leavens, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia
Wen-Hong Li, The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Jeffrey Millman, Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis
Joyce Niland, City of Hope
Scott Oakes, The University of Chicago
Audrey Parent, University of California, San Francisco
Layla Rouse, City of Hope
Holger Russ, University of Florida
Desmond Schatz, University of Florida
Cherie Stabler, University of Florida
Abstract Submission Deadline
December 20, 2024
Registration Deadline
January 5, 2025
Agenda
Monday, January 13, 2025
- 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
- Registration
- 8:30 a.m. – 9:40 a.m.
- Poster Setup and Networking
- 9:40 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
- Welcome
Session 1: Discovery
- 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- Introductory Presentation, Short Talks, and Panel Discussions
- 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
- Lunch
- 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Concurrent Breakout Sessions
Session 2: Etiology
- 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Introductory Presentation, Short Talks, Panel Discussion, and Closing Presentation
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
- 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
- Registration
- 8:30 a.m. – 9:40 a.m.
- Concurrent Breakout Sessions
- 9:40 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
- NIH Presentations
- 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
- Introduction to NIH NIDDK CEM Groups
- 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- Poster Session I
- 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
- Lunch
- 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Poster Session II
Session 3: Therapy
- 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Introductory Presentation, Short Talks, and Panel Discussion
- 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
- Invited Keynote
- 6:00 p.m.
- Adjournment
Travel
Hotel Accommodations
The Bethesdan Hotel Tapestry Collection by Hilton
8120 Wisconsin Avenue
Bethesda, MD 20814
Telephone: (301) 652-2000
Reserve a Room
Government Room Rate
A limited block of sleeping rooms for meeting participants has been reserved at The Bethesdan Hotel. The rate is the prevailing government rate of $193 per night for single occupancy, plus tax (13%). The room block will be in effect at the Government rate only until Friday, December 20, 2024, or until full, whichever comes first. Any room reservations received after this date will be accepted on a space- and rate-availability basis. Please be certain that the hotel provides you with a confirmation number for your reservation.
Reservation Dates
Book your arrival date as Sunday, January 12, 2025, and departure as Tuesday or Wednesday, January 14 or 15, 2025. If you require alternate dates, please contact John Hare of The Scientific Consulting Group, Inc. (SCG).
Check-in
When making a reservation, please provide your room and bedding preferences. The hotel will assign specific room types at check-in, based on availability. Please be advised that requests are not guaranteed. Check-in time is 3:00 p.m., and checkout time is 12:00 p.m.
Cancellations
If you need to cancel your reservation, please do so 48 hours prior to your arrival date, or you will be charged a no-show fee for 1 night on your credit card.
NIH Visitor Information
Information on visiting the NIH, campus maps, shuttle schedules, driving directions, security, and more can be found on the NIH Visitor Information page.
Abstracts
Submission Deadline
December 20, 2024
Submitting Abstracts
Participants in the Changing the Course of Type 1 Diabetes: The Human Islet Research Network 10-year Anniversary Symposium are encouraged to submit poster abstracts. You must register for the Symposium in order to submit an abstract.
All abstracts must be submitted via email to John Hare of The Scientific Consulting Group, Inc., with “HIRN Abstract” in the subject line. Abstract submissions should be no longer than 250 words (not including name and affiliation). Please make sure to read the formatting requirements below very carefully. It is extremely important that you follow these specifications.
Formatting Requirements
- The abstract should be an MS Word document, typed and single-spaced using Times New Roman font. Everything but the title should be in normal, 12-point font.
- The abstract’s title should be Bold, 16-Point, Title Case font and should clearly represent the nature of the investigation.
- On the first line after the title, list the authors’ first and last name, degree, affiliation, city, state, and country.
- Separate multiple authors with a semicolon and underline the primary author’s name (one primary author per abstract).
- Use one blank line between the title and the body of the abstract and between paragraphs.
- The abstract file name should follow this format: primary author’s LastName_FirstWordOfTitle (e.g., Zucker_Effects).
- Please ensure that your abstract is the correct length (250 words or less) and use 1-inch margins.
- The use of standard abbreviations is desirable (e.g., RBC), as well as standard symbols for units of measure (e.g., kg, g, mg, mL, L, and %). Place nonstandard or unusual abbreviations within parentheses after the full word the first time that it appears. Use numerals to indicate numbers, except to begin sentences. Do not use subtitles (e.g., Methods, Results).
- Simple tables or graphs may be included; however, they must fit within the designated abstract space of one page.
Organize the body of the abstract as follows:
- Statement of the purpose of the study/program/project
- Statement of the methods used
- Summary of the results presented in sufficient detail to support the conclusion
- Statement of the conclusions reached