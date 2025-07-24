Principles of Data Collection and Management
Event Details
Purpose
The purpose of this webinar series is to provide an overview of the process, timeline, and resources for best research practices with a focus on data and statistical considerations.
Scheduled Speakers
Matthew Breymaier, B.S.
Informatics Specialist
Office of the Clinical Director
National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases
Sai Theja, M.S.
Senior Data Analyst
Office of the Clinical Director
National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases
Kenneth Wilkins, Ph.D.
Mathematical Statistician
Biostatistics Program Office
National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases
Learning Objectives
- To delineate features of REDCap to support project management for research studies.
- To outline steps to create detailed data collection plans which fulfill regulatory requirements.
- To identify principled approaches to data collection and management.
- To explain the connections between research rigor and reproducibility.
Event Logistics
Location
Webinar
The link to join the webinar will be distributed via email prior to the date of the event.