Principles of Data Collection and Management

Purpose

The purpose of this webinar series is to provide an overview of the process, timeline, and resources for best research practices with a focus on data and statistical considerations.

Scheduled Speakers

Matthew Breymaier, B.S.

Informatics Specialist

Office of the Clinical Director

National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases

Sai Theja, M.S.

Senior Data Analyst

Office of the Clinical Director

National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases

Kenneth Wilkins, Ph.D.

Mathematical Statistician

Biostatistics Program Office

National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases

Learning Objectives