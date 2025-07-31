R is for All

Due to current HHS and NIH restructuring, the information provided on niddk.nih.gov is not being updated. Please refer to nih.gov.

Purpose

The purpose of this webinar series is to provide an overview of the process, timeline, and resources for best research practices with a focus on data and statistical considerations.

Scheduled Speakers

Emily Leary, Ph.D
Chief
Biostatistics Program Office
National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases

Kenneth J. Wilkins, Ph.D.
Mathematical Statistician
Biostatistics Program Office
National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases

Learning Objectives

Be able to identify, load, and use R resources/packages based upon needs and experience level with R.

  1. For beginners, know how to load R Commander, import data, and navigate the GUI.
  2. For those interested in learning more about coding/functions, how to use R Swirl to learn foundations for functions and coding higher level operations (loops, combining functions, and building new functions).
  3. For regular users of R, how to use tidyverse for data manipulation, organization, and preparation for analysis.
  4. For those using R for research work, how to utilize R Markdown for appropriate and thorough project documentation and management.

Location

Webinar

The link to join the webinar will be distributed via email prior to the date of the event.

