R21 Catalytic Tool and Technology Development Imaging Webinar
RegistrationRegister Now
Event Details
Purpose
This webinar will help developers of catalytic kidney imaging tools and technologies improve their tools. It offers a platform for developers to engage with the broader scientific community for feedback and will stimulate collaboration with potential users.
Meeting Objectives
- Discuss the importance of kidney imaging technologies for the kidney research community and their research needs.
- Showcase the development of kidney imaging tools by three investigative teams.
- Facilitate interaction between tool developers and potential users in the kidney community.
Registration Deadline
March 31, 2025
Event Logistics
Location
Webinar
Registered participants will receive a link to join the webinar via email prior to the date of the event.
ContactsProgram Contacts
Jason Conage-Pough, Ph.D.
NIDDK
T: 301-496-7717
Deepak Nihalani, Ph.D.
NIDDK
T: 301-594-6417
Daniel Gossett, Ph.D.
NIDDK
T: 301-594-7723
Meeting Logistics
John Hare, M.S., CMP, CGMP
The Scientific Consulting Group, Inc.
T: 301-670-4990