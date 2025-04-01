R21 Catalytic Tool and Technology Development Imaging Webinar

Event Details

Event Details Agenda

Event Details

Purpose

This webinar will help developers of catalytic kidney imaging tools and technologies improve their tools. It offers a platform for developers to engage with the broader scientific community for feedback and will stimulate collaboration with potential users.

Meeting Objectives

Discuss the importance of kidney imaging technologies for the kidney research community and their research needs.

Showcase the development of kidney imaging tools by three investigative teams.

Facilitate interaction between tool developers and potential users in the kidney community.

Registration Deadline

March 31, 2025