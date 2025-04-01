U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

NIH: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases NIH: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases 75 years: 1950-2025 75 years: 1950-2025
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Meetings & Workshops
  4. R21 Catalytic Tool and Technology Development Imaging Webinar
View Meetings & Workshops
Catalytic Tool and Technology Development Webinar Series: Kidney Imaging Banner

R21 Catalytic Tool and Technology Development Imaging Webinar

Contacts

Registration

Register Now
Register by
Event Details Agenda

Event Details

Purpose

This webinar will help developers of catalytic kidney imaging tools and technologies improve their tools. It offers a platform for developers to engage with the broader scientific community for feedback and will stimulate collaboration with potential users.

Meeting Objectives

  • Discuss the importance of kidney imaging technologies for the kidney research community and their research needs.
  • Showcase the development of kidney imaging tools by three investigative teams.
  • Facilitate interaction between tool developers and potential users in the kidney community.

Registration Deadline

March 31, 2025

Event Logistics

Registration

Register Now
Register by

Location

Webinar

Registered participants will receive a link to join the webinar via email prior to the date of the event.

Contacts

Program Contacts
Jason Conage-Pough, Ph.D.
NIDDK
T: 301-496-7717

Deepak Nihalani, Ph.D.
NIDDK
T: 301-594-6417

Daniel Gossett, Ph.D.
NIDDK
T: 301-594-7723

Meeting Logistics
John Hare, M.S., CMP, CGMP
The Scientific Consulting Group, Inc.
T: 301-670-4990

Share this page

Facebook X Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest