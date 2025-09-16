Glucagon Physiology for the 21st Century

See Important Visitor Information below regarding an earlier registration deadline for foreign visitors.

Purpose

To bring together experts and emerging investigators in the field of glucagon physiology to foster discussion and identify gaps and research opportunities.

Meeting Objectives

At the end of the workshop, participants will identify gaps and opportunities for future research on:

Glucagon signaling and regulation of glucagon secretion The physiological role of glucagon across tissues, including emerging insights into its actions beyond hepatic glucose regulation The contribution of glucagon dysregulation to metabolic diseases and glucagon-based therapies

Background

Although glucagon was discovered nearly a century ago, our understanding of its full physiological roles continues to evolve. Traditionally recognized as a counter-regulatory hormone to insulin, glucagon has been primarily studied for its role in glucose homeostasis and its potential contribution to the pathogenesis of diabetes. However, emerging research reveals that glucagon also plays an important role in amino acid and lipid metabolism, positioning it as a master regulator of nutrient metabolism. Intriguingly, glucagon receptor agonists have shown promise as treatments for metabolic diseases such as obesity, metabolic-associated fatty liver disease, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. Yet, the mechanisms underlying their therapeutic effects remain unclear. This glucagon workshop aims to bring together leading investigators to discuss the latest advances in glucagon physiology and its implications for the pathophysiology of metabolic diseases.

Planning Committee

Hanyu Liang, M.D., Ph.D.

National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK)

Maren Laughlin, Ph.D.

NIDDK

Albert Hwa, Ph.D.

NIDDK

David D’Alessio, M.D.

Duke University

Jonathan Campbell, Ph.D.

Duke University

Registration Deadline

February 01, 2026

Important Visitor Information

Due to recent changes to the campus access policy, participants who do not have U.S. Citizenship or Lawful Permanent Resident (Green Card holder) status will need to complete the VisitNIH pre-registration process at least 30 days but no more than 60 days before the start of the event. To avoid missing this deadline, please register for the workshop using the link above as soon as possible and indicate your status. If VisitNIH pre-registration is required, a staff member will reach out to help you through the process.