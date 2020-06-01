Postbaccalaureate training opportunities are listed below. Applications may be due months in advance.

Before you apply for a position, review NIDDK Labs and Branches and identify potential faculty whose research interests align with your goals. Consider contacting faculty directly to discuss your interest in a position at NIDDK. Read tips for finding the right mentor .

Purpose: The program provides recent college graduates who are planning to apply to graduate or professional (medical, dental, or pharmacy) school an opportunity to spend one or two years performing full-time research at the NIH.

Postbac IRTAs work side-by-side with some of the leading scientists in the world, in an environment devoted exclusively to biomedical research.

Eligibility: Applicants must

have graduated from a fully accredited U.S. college or university no more than 2 years prior to the activation date of fellowship

apply to graduate school in biomedical research or medical school within the next year, or be accepted and have written permission from their school to delay entrance for up to 1 year

Background Check: In order to be approved for logical and physical access to NIH facilities and systems, candidates must be able to pass a Federal background check, using Standard Form-85 (read SF-85 (PDF, 204 KB)). NOTE: Section 14 of the form asks “In the last year, have you used, possessed, supplied, or manufactured illegal drugs?” The question pertains to the illegal use of drugs or controlled substances in accordance with Federal laws, even though permissible under state laws.

Length of Award: Post-baccalaureate IRTAs are eligible for initial 1 year awards (appointments) with one renewal for an additional year under the most justifiable circumstances.