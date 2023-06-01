NIDDK Distinguished Postbaccalaureate Scholars Program Frequently Asked Questions

Some of the most common questions about the NIDDK Distinguished Postbaccalaureate Scholars Program are answered below.

When do positions begin?

Most positions start between June and August, but some flexibility exists.

Can I defer my program acceptance by a year?

No. If you want to join the program at a later date, you must resubmit an application in the fiscal year that you plan to start.

Does the program pay for relocation or housing expenses?

No, the program does not provide relocation or housing expenses, but relocation expenses may be paid by the mentor on a case-by-case basis.

Which mentors (principal investigators) are participating in the program in 2023?

The following mentors are participating in the program in 2023.

Do I need to identify a mentor or research group with whom I wish to work?

No, you do not need to identify a mentor or research group when you apply to the program. NIDDK will help you match with a mentor. However, we encourage you to let us know if there is a specific mentor, research group, or project you are interested in.

Can I interview with more than one mentor?

Yes, you will be offered interviews with at least three mentors. Additionally, more than one mentor may express interest in you joining their group. You may choose to accept or decline the offers you receive.

What if the mentor or research group I am interested in isn’t listed?

Please let us know the mentor or research group you are interested in and we will follow up with you.