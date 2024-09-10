U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

NIH: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases NIH: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases 75 years: 1950-2025 75 years: 1950-2025
  1. Home
  2. Research & Funding
  3. Current Funding Opportunities
  4. Notice of Special Interest (NOSI): Availability of Administrative Supplements to Broaden the NIDDK Clinical Research Workforce
View Current Funding Opportunities

Notice of Special Interest (NOSI): Availability of Administrative Supplements to Broaden the NIDDK Clinical Research Workforce

This administrative supplement is designed to broaden the clinical research workforce with a specific focus on research coordinators. The supplement will provide funds to hire, train and support clinical research coordinators for up to two years to improve the outreach, recruitment, and community engagement of NIDDK clinical research studies, leading to more transformative research.

Funding Opportunity Details

NOT-DK-24-031
None

Katrina Serrano, PhD

Key Dates

Read full announcement

Read full announcement

February 14, 2025