Notice of Special Interest (NOSI): Availability of Administrative Supplements to Broaden the NIDDK Clinical Research Workforce

This administrative supplement is designed to broaden the clinical research workforce with a specific focus on research coordinators. The supplement will provide funds to hire, train and support clinical research coordinators for up to two years to improve the outreach, recruitment, and community engagement of NIDDK clinical research studies, leading to more transformative research.

Key Dates

Application Due Date:

February 14, 2025