Notice of Special Interest to Encourage Eligible NIH HEAL Initiative Awardees to Apply for PA-23-189: Research Supplements to Promote Diversity in Health-Related Research (Admin Supp - Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The NIH has a strong interest in the diversity of the NIH-funded research enterprise (see NIH notice NOT-OD-20-031). Research shows that diverse teams working together and capitalizing on innovative ideas and distinct perspectives outperform homogenous teams. Scientists and trainees from diverse backgrounds and life experiences bring different perspectives, creativity, and individual enterprise to address complex scientific problems. There are many benefits that flow from a diverse NIH-supported scientific workforce, including: fostering scientific innovation, enhancing global competitiveness, contributing to robust learning environments, improving the quality of the research, advancing the likelihood that underserved or health disparity populations participate in, and benefit from health research, and enhancing public trust. NIH encourages institutions to use legally available means to create a diverse and inclusive scientific workforce. Participating institutes continue to support these efforts through ongoing programs and supplement funding opportunities. This specific notice reiterates this interest and encourages eligible grant and cooperative agreement awardees in the HEAL Initiative community to apply for administrative supplements in response to PA-23-189 (or any subsequent reissuances), Research Supplements to Promote Diversity in Health-Related Research (Admin Supp - Clinical Trial Not Allowed).



This notice is part of the NIH’s Helping to End Addiction Long-term® (HEAL) Initiative to speed scientific solutions to the national opioid public health crisis. The NIH HEAL Initiative® is a trans-NIH effort to (1) improve prevention and treatment strategies for opioid misuse and addiction and (2) enhance pain management. More information about the HEAL Initiative is available at: https://heal.nih.gov. There is an urgent need for more research to establish best practices in pain and addiction research. However, there is a limited research workforce pipeline to meet NIH’s long-term goals for providing effective pain and addiction treatment. Several challenges make it difficult for researchers to begin working in these fields. Strengthening system capacity by investing in training future researchers to do this work is essential to ensuring that Americans have access to safe and effective evidence-based treatments for pain and addiction. Learn more about HEAL's efforts in Training Future Researchers here: https://heal.nih.gov/research/cross-cutting-research/training-next-generation-researchers.

Key Dates

