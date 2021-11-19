Extramural Loan Repayment Program for Pediatric Research (LRP-PR)

This Notice replaces NOT-OD-20-136 and provides program-specific information for the Extramural Loan Repayment Program for Pediatric Research (LRP-PR). The NIH Loan Repayment Programs (LRPs) are a set of programs established by Congress and designed to recruit and retain highly qualified health professionals into biomedical or biobehavioral research careers. Additional detailed information about each LRP is provided at https://www.lrp.nih.gov/eligibility-programs and

www.lrp.nih.gov/apply.

The NIH invites qualified health professionals who contractually agree to engage in NIH mission-relevant research for an average of at least 20 hours each week for at least two years, initially, to apply for an award in the Extramural LRP. The Extramural LRP repays up to $50,000 annually of a researcher's qualified educational debt in return for a commitment to engage in NIH mission-relevant research at a domestic, nonprofit, or government entity. Research funding from NIH is not required to participate in the Extramural LRP. LRP awards are based on an applicant's potential to build and sustain a research career.

Extramural LRP applications will be accepted from September 1 until November 18, 2021. All LRP applications must be submitted electronically using the Application Submission System & Interface for Submission Tracking (ASSIST), https://public.era.nih.gov/assist/.

Key Dates

Open Date: 7/1/2021

Letter of Intent Due Date: