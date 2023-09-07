Notice of Special Interest (NOSI): Research Supplements to Promote Re-Entry, Re-integration into, and Re-training in Health-Related Research Careers (Admin Supp - Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The goal of this NOSI is to provide information to the extramural community regarding an administrative supplement to provide full or part-time mentored research training experiences for individuals with high potential to re-enter, re-integrate into, or re-train in an active research career after an interruption for family responsibilities or other qualifying circumstances as described below. The supplement grants are intended to provide these scientists with an opportunity to update or extend their research skills and knowledge and prepare them to re-establish or revitalize their careers in basic biomedical, behavioral, clinical, translational, or social science research. It is anticipated that by the completion of the supplement support period, the awardee will be prepared to apply for a fellowship (F), career development (K) award, a research award (R), SBIR/STTR, or other types of independent research support.

Key Dates

Open Date: 9/6/2023