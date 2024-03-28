Notice of Special Interest (NOSI): Supporting the Exploration of Cloud in NIH-supported Research

This notice announces the availability of funds from the Office of Data Science Strategy (ODSS) to NIH-managed or NIH-majority-funded projects that may benefit from using the cloud. The purpose of this announcement is to explore and test potential opportunities for leveraging cloud solutions to enhance existing NIH activities. Projects already using cloud may apply to explore and test cloud capabilities not yet leveraged. This initiative is aligned with the NIH Strategic Plan for Data Science, which describes actions aimed at building a better data infrastructure and a modernized data ecosystem.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: NOT-OD-24-078

Related Notices or Announcements: None Program Contact: Fenglou Mao Activities: See the Full Announcement for the list of all related Activities.

Key Dates

Open Date: 3/27/2024