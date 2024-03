Funding Opportunity Details

Full Announcement: NOT-OD-24-079

Related Notices or Announcements: None

Program Contact:

Activities: See the Full Announcement for the list of all related Activities.

NOTE: The NIDDK does not co-sponsor the NIH Exploratory Developmental Research Grant Program (Parent R21). The NIDDK will continue to accept R21 applications submitted in response to targeted NIDDK solicitations.