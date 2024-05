Notice of Special Interest (NOSI): Promoting Data Reuse for Health Research

This Notice of Special Interest (NOSI) solicits competitive revision applications that focus on data reuse and secondary data analysis in NIH-funded data repositories and knowledgebases to advance scientific inquiry and address health research questions.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: NOT-OD-24-096

Related Notices or Announcements: None Program Contact: Activity:

Key Dates

Open Date: Read full announcement