Notice of Special Interest (NOSI): Availability of Administrative Supplements for Childcare Costs for Ruth L. Kirschstein National Research Service Award (NRSA) Individual Fellows

This Notice supersedes NOT-OD-21-070 - Notice of Special Interest (NOSI): Availability of Administrative Supplements for Childcare Costs for Ruth L. Kirschstein National Research Service Award (NRSA) and Individual Fellows and NOT-OD-21-075 - Notice of Correction to Application and Submission Information for NOSI: Availability of Administrative Supplements for Childcare Costs for Ruth L. Kirschstein National Research Service Award (NRSA) Individual Fellows (NOT-OD-21-070). In accordance with - NOT-OD-24-116 and ongoing efforts to support family-friendly work environments for the NIH-supported workforce, this Notice of Special Interest requests applications for administrative supplements to support childcare costs on NIH-supported F30, F31, F32 and F99 fellowship awards.

Key Dates

