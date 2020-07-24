Administrative Supplements to Existing NIH Grants and Cooperative Agreements (Parent Admin Supp Clinical Trial Optional)

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) hereby notify Program Directors/Principal Investigators (PD(s)/PI(s)) holding specific types of NIH research grants listed in the full Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) that funds may be available for administrative supplements to meet increased costs that are within the scope of the approved award, but were unforeseen when the new or renewal application or grant progress report for non-competing continuation support was submitted. Applications for administrative supplements are considered prior approval requests (as described in Section 8.1.2.11 of the NIH Grants Policy Statement) and will be routed directly to the Grants Management Officer of the parent award.

Although requests for administrative supplements may be submitted through this FOA, there is no guarantee that funds are available from the awarding IC or for any specific grant. All applicants are encouraged to discuss potential requests with the awarding IC. Additionally, prior to submission, applicants must review the awarding IC's web site to ensure they meet the IC's requirements. A list of those web sites is available at https://grants.nih.gov/grants/guide/admin_supp/index.htm.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: PA-20-272

Related Notices or Announcements: NOT-OD-20-128 Program Contact: For any scientific or research-related questions on this administrative supplement notice please contact the Program Officer listed on the NoA of the most recent parent award. Activity: Admin Supp - Administrative Supplement

Key Dates

Open Date: 7/24/2020

Letter of Intent Due Date: Not Applicable

Application Due Date: Due dates may vary by awarding IC. See the awarding IC's web site or applicable Notice of Special Interest (NOSI) for appropriate Application Due Dates. Applicants may also contact their respective awarding IC.

Applicants are encouraged to apply early to allow adequate time to make any corrections to errors found in the application during the submission process by the due date.