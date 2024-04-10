Mentored Patient-Oriented Research Career Development Award (Parent K23 Independent Clinical Trial Required)
The purpose of the NIH Mentored Patient-Oriented Research Career Development Award (K23) is to support the career development of individuals with a clinical doctoral degree who have made a commitment to focus their research endeavors on patient-oriented research.
Funding Opportunity Details
PA-24-184
< />Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Metabolic Diseases
Lisa M. Spain, Ph.D.
Phone: (301) 451-9871
Email: SpainL@niddk.nih.gov
Digestive & Liver Diseases, Nutrition and Obesity
Voula Osganian, M.D., Sc.D., M.P.H
Phone: (301) 827-6939
Email: voula.osganian@nih.gov
Urologic Diseases
Tracy L. Rankin, M.P.H.
Phone: (301) 594-4748
Email: rankint@mail.nih.gov
Kidney Diseases:
Raquel Greer, M.D., M.H.S
Phone: 301-402-0306
Email: raquel.greer@nih.gov
Key Dates
5/10/2024
Not Applicable