K23: Mentored Patient-Oriented Research Career Development Award

Most recent NIDDK funding announcement: PA-19-119 (no clinical trials) and PA-19-118 (clinical trials)

The K23 at NIDDK

The purpose of the K23 award is to provide individuals who have a clinical doctoral degree with an intensive, supervised, patient-oriented research experience. The K23 provides support and “protected time” for these individuals considered to be on the path to a productive, independent clinical research career.

The NIDDK does not issue a separate announcement for this program, but accepts applications in response to the NIH parent K23 FOAs. We encourage K23 applications in all areas of research supported by the NIDDK.

The NIDDK encourages applicants to enroll in programs of study leading to a master’s degree in clinical investigation, as supported by the NIH Clinical and Translational Science Award program.

The NIDDK supports a R03 small grant program to provide additional support for our K23 investigators to pursue a project without a mentor and demonstrate their increasing independence.

Award Highlights

3 to 5 years of non-renewable support

offers clinical investigators an opportunity to develop into independent clinical researchers involved in patient-oriented, rather than basic, research

All applicants are encouraged to take advantage of the mentors available to them at their institutions and have, in addition to a primary mentor, one or more co-mentors, as appropriate

Funding

Competing and non-competing applications submitted in FY2017

NIDDK will provide

up to $100,000 per year for PI salary in accordance with NOT-OD-16-054 with appropriate justification from the institution

authorized fringe benefits

up to $50,000 per year for research support, if justified, for K23 awards

A maximum of six years of support between an institutional K (KL2 and K12) and the K23

Eligibility

M.D. applicants who have received training in another country and who are not board-eligible in the United States are not appropriate candidates for NIDDK K23 awards. The NIDDK K01 Award might be an option in this case.

Principal Investigator

M.D., or comparable clinical degree

completed clinical training and should be board-eligible by the time of award

can devote a minimum of 9 calendar months (75% of the year) worth of effort to the K23

Applying

Before applying

read the complete funding opportunity announcement (FOA) for the K23

NIDDK participates in two K23 Parent FOAs, “Clinical Trial Required” and “Clinical Trial Not Allowed.” Research projects within the NIDDK’s mission that conform to “Basic Experimental Studies with Humans” as determined by NIH’s clinical trial decision tool ( https://grants.nih.gov/ct-decision/index.htm ) must come in to the “Clinical Trial Required” FOA.

contact the appropriate NIDDK program director to discuss your eligibility for the award provide your specific aims and NIH biosketch to expedite this process



Applicants should design a 3, 4, or 5-year program that will enable them to become independent clinical investigators by the end of the K23 award period.

Deadlines

New Applications

February 12

June 12

October 12

Resubmissions

March 12

July 12

November 12

FAQs

What is meant by patient-oriented research?

For the purposes of this K23 award, patient-oriented research is defined as research conducted with human subjects—or on material of human origin such as tissues, specimens, and cognitive phenomena—for which an investigator directly interacts. This area of research includes:

Mechanisms of Human Disease

Therapeutic Interventions

Clinical Trials

The Development of New Technologies

Studies falling under Exemption 4 for human subjects research are not included in this definition.

Staff Contact

Contact the appropriate program director from the list of Career Development Staff Contacts.