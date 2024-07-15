Change of Recipient Organization (Type 7 Parent Clinical Trial Optional)

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) hereby notifies recipient organizations holding specific types of NIH grants, listed within the Activity Code section above, that applications for change of recipient organization may be submitted to this NOFO. This assumes such a change is programmatically permitted for the particular grant. Applications for change of recipient organization are considered prior approval requests (as described in Section 8.1.2.7 of the NIH Grants Policy Statement) and will be routed for consideration directly to the Grants Management Specialist named in the current award. Although requests for change of recipient organization may be submitted through this NOFO, there is no guarantee that an award will be transferred to the new organization. All applicants are encouraged to discuss potential requests with the awarding IC before submission.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: PA-24-254

Related Notices or Announcements: None Program Contact: For any scientific or research-related questions on this Change of Recipient Organization announcement please contact the Program Officer listed on NoA of the most recent award. Activity:

Key Dates

Open Date: 7/12/2024

Letter of Intent Due Date: Not Applicable