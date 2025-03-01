U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

NIH: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases NIH: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases 75 years: 1950-2025 75 years: 1950-2025
  1. Home
  2. Research & Funding
  3. Current Funding Opportunities
  4. NIDDK High Risk Multi-Center Clinical Study Cooperative Agreement (U01 Clinical Trial Required)
View Current Funding Opportunities

NIDDK High Risk Multi-Center Clinical Study Cooperative Agreement (U01 Clinical Trial Required)

This NOFO invites applications for investigator-initiated, high-risk multi-center clinical trials involving more than one clinical center. Proposed trials should be hypothesis-driven, have the potential to change clinical practice and/or public health, and focus on a disease relevant to the mission of NIDDK. Planning activities must be completed prior to submission and are not permitted under this NOFO. Applicants who require a planning phase may first apply for an implementation planning cooperative agreement (U34; see TEMP9971).Consultation with NIDDK Scientific/Research staff is strongly encouraged prior to the submission of either a U34 or U01 application.

Funding Opportunity Details

PA-25-147
None

Key Dates

1/3/2025

30 days prior to application due date