NIDDK High Risk Multi-Center Clinical Study Cooperative Agreement (U01 Clinical Trial Required)

This NOFO invites applications for investigator-initiated, high-risk multi-center clinical trials involving more than one clinical center. Proposed trials should be hypothesis-driven, have the potential to change clinical practice and/or public health, and focus on a disease relevant to the mission of NIDDK. Planning activities must be completed prior to submission and are not permitted under this NOFO. Applicants who require a planning phase may first apply for an implementation planning cooperative agreement (U34; see TEMP9971).Consultation with NIDDK Scientific/Research staff is strongly encouraged prior to the submission of either a U34 or U01 application.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: PA-25-147

Related Notices or Announcements: None Program Contact: Activity: U01 - Research Project Cooperative Agreement

Key Dates

Open Date: 1/3/2025