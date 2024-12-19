U.S. flag

NIH Research Project Grant (Parent R01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The NIH Research Project Grant supports a discrete, specified, circumscribed project in areas representing the specific interests and competencies of the investigator(s). The proposed project must be related to the programmatic interests of one or more of the participating NIH Institutes and Centers (ICs) based on their scientific missions.

This Notice of Funding Opportunity does not accept applications proposing clinical trial(s).

Funding Opportunity Details

PA-25-301
Key Dates

1/5/2025

February 5, 2025