Catalyst Award for Early-Stage Investigators (ESIs) Pursuing Research on HIV Comorbidities, Coinfections, and Complications (DP1- Clinical Trial Optional)

This Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) supports research from creative early stage investigators who propose highly innovative, pioneering studies with potential to open new areas of HIV/AIDS related to coinfections, comorbidities, and complications. Projects should reflect new and novel scientific directions that are distinct from concepts and approaches being pursued in the investigators research program or elsewhere. Projects must be consistent the scientific priorities outlined by the NIH Office of AIDS Research (OAR). These priorities have been most recently been described in NOT-OD-20-018.

Key Dates

Open Date: 4/1/2023