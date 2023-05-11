Interventions for Stigma Reduction to Improve HIV/AIDS Prevention, Treatment and Care in Low- and Middle- Income Countries (R01 - Clinical Trial Optional)

The purpose of this NOFO is to solicit Research Project Grant (R01) applications for up to 3 years of support to develop and test interventions to reduce the impact of HIV-associated stigma on the prevention and treatment of HIV infection and/or AIDS, and on the quality of life of People Living with HIV and/or AIDS (PLWH). The NOFO will also support interventions to address the multiple intersecting stigmas and measurement of the stigmas at individual levels.



Specifically, this initiative will support intervention research on a) novel stigma reduction strategies that link to increase in care-seeking behavior and/or decrease in transmission, b) reducing the impact of stigma on adolescent and/or youth health, c) strategies to cope with the complex burden of stigmatization due to HIV and one or more comorbidities/coinfections, d) reducing the effects of stigma on, and/or by, family members or caregivers of PLWH and e) development of innovative and improved stigma measurement in the context of implementation of a stigma-reduction intervention. The overall goals are to understand how to reduce stigma as a factor in HIV transmission, to eliminate or mitigate the aspects of stigma that limit beneficial health outcomes for the infected and at-risk individuals and communities, and to conduct exploratory studies to determine the feasibility of stigma-reduction interventions related to HIV prevention, treatment and/or care in Low and Middle-Income Countries (LMICs).

Key Dates

Open Date: 11/20/2023