SBIR/STTR Commercialization Readiness Pilot (CRP) Program Technical Assistance and Late Stage Development (SB1, Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The purpose of this Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) is to encourage applications from small business concerns (SBCs) to the newly re-authorized Commercialization Readiness Pilot (CRP) program. The NOFO aims to facilitate the transition of previously or currently funded SBIR and STTR Phase II and Phase IIB projects to the commercialization stage by providing additional support for technical assistance and later stage research and development (R and D) not typically supported through Phase II or Phase IIB grants or contracts. This may include independent replication of key studies, Investigational New Drug (IND)-enabling studies, clinical studies, manufacturing costs, regulatory assistance, or a combination of services. Although a significant amount of the work in a CRP award may be subcontracted to other institutions, the Small Business Concern (SBC) is expected to maintain oversight and management of the R and D throughout the award.

Clinical Trials are not accepted under this NOFO.

Key Dates

Open Date: 8/5/2023