Enhancement and Management of Established Biomedical Data Repositories and Knowledgebases (U24 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The purpose of this Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) is to support established biomedical data resources, that have demonstrated impact and have potential for continued benefit to the mission of one or more of the NIH Institutes and Centers participating in this announcement.

Each application must: (a) deliver scientific impact to the communities served; (b) employ and promote good data management practices (as outlined by the FAIR Data Principles including adherence to the NIH desirable characteristics of repositories) and efficient operations for quality and services; (c) engage with the user community and continuously address their needs; and (d) support a process for data life-cycle analysis, long-term preservation, and trustworthy governance.

The evaluation of the repositories will be based on their usage, utility, impact, quality of data and services, and efficiency of operations, community needs and engagement, trustworthiness of stewardship, and governance.

Key Dates

Open Date: 9/30/2023