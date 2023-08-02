Institutional Network Award for Promoting Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Research Training (U2C - Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The purpose of this notice of funding opportunity is to invite Institutional Network Awards (U2C-TL1) to cultivate a highly integrated cohort of trainees and early career investigators and to develop career development resources to accelerate kidney, urologic, and hematologic research. To maximize integration and promote a true trainee community, Institutions are invited to submit a single, unified U2C-TL1 application to engage, recruit, prepare, and sustain the next generation of scientists able to contribute to advancing research in kidney, urology, and hematology. Applications representing multiple institutions within a single metropolitan area are strongly encouraged (see Section III.3).

Key Dates

Open Date: 10/16/2023