Support for Research Excellence (SuRE) Award (R16 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The SuRE program supports research capacity building at eligible higher education institutions bythrough funding investigator-initiated biomedical research inbasic, social, clinical, behavioral, or translational science that falls in the mission areas of the NIH.

The purpose of SuRE awards is to provide research grant support for faculty investigators at resource-limited institutions who are not currently funded by any NIH Research Project Grants (RPGs) - with the exception of SuRE or SuRE-First awards, to furnish students with high-quality undergraduate and/or graduate research experiences and to enhance the institutional scientific research culture.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: PAR-24-144

Related Notices or Announcements: None Program Contact: Katrina Jane Serrano, Ph.D. Activity:

Key Dates

Open Date: 4/29/2024