Support for Research Excellence First Independent Research (SuRE-First) Award (R16 - Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The SuRE program supports research capacity building at eligible higher education institutions through funding investigator-initiated biomedical research in basic, social, clinical, behavioral, or translational science that falls in the mission areas of the NIH.

The purpose of SuRE-First awards is to provide research grant support for faculty investigators who have not had prior independent external research grants, to furnish students with high-quality undergraduate and/or graduate research experiences and to enhance the institutional scientific research culture.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: PAR-24-145

Related Notices or Announcements: None Program Contact: Katrina Jane Serrano, Ph.D. Activity:

Key Dates

Open Date: 4/29/2024