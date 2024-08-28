Research Resource for Human Organs and Tissues (U42 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The purpose of this Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) is to support a Human Tissue and Organ Research Resource program to enable the continued availability of human tissues and organs to biomedical researchers. The overall goal of the research resource is to provide a wide variety of human tissues and organs, both diseased and normal, to investigators. The research resource is expected to facilitate the procurement and preservation of human tissues and organs as well as the distribution of these materials to qualified biomedical researchers.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: PAR-24-258

Related Notices or Announcements: None Program Contact: Kristin M Abraham, Ph.D. Activity:

Key Dates

Open Date: 12/24/2024

Letter of Intent Due Date: Not Applicable