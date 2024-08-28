Research Resource for Human Organs and Tissues (U42 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)
The purpose of this Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) is to support a Human Tissue and Organ Research Resource program to enable the continued availability of human tissues and organs to biomedical researchers. The overall goal of the research resource is to provide a wide variety of human tissues and organs, both diseased and normal, to investigators. The research resource is expected to facilitate the procurement and preservation of human tissues and organs as well as the distribution of these materials to qualified biomedical researchers.
Funding Opportunity Details
PAR-24-258
None
Key Dates
12/24/2024
Not Applicable
January 24, 2025; September 26, 2025