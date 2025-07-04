Pilot Studies of Biological, Behavioral and Social Mechanisms Contributing to HIV Pathogenesis Within the Mission of NIDDK (R21 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

This Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) invites applications for innovative basic and translational pilot research projects within the mission of the NIDDK that are aligned with NIH HIV/AIDS research priorities. These priorities were most recently outlined by the NIH Office of AIDS Research (OAR) in NOT-20-018, UPDATE: NIH HIV/AIDS Research Priorities and Guidelines for Determining HIV/AIDS Funding, scientific priorities. Potential topics could address multiple overarching priorities. These include elucidation of unique pathophysiological mechanisms contributing to HIV comorbidities, coinfections, and complications (CCCs) affecting organs, tissues, and processes within the mission of the NIDDK. Likewise, interrogations into biological mechanisms underlying HIV reservoirs in NIDDK-relevant tissues are important for developing strategies for long-term viral suppression or eradication. Finally, health-impeding social determinants of health may affect CCCs or viral reservoirs within NIDDK's mission through multiple pathways.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: PAR-25-068

Related Notices or Announcements: None Program Contact: Activity: R21 - Exploratory/Developmental Grant NOTE: The NIDDK does not co-sponsor the NIH Exploratory Developmental Research Grant Program (Parent R21). The NIDDK will continue to accept R21 applications submitted in response to targeted NIDDK solicitations.

Key Dates

Open Date: 4/7/2025