R21: NIH Exploratory/Developmental Research Grant Award

The R21 award at NIDDK

The R21 grant mechanism encourages the development of new research activities in categorical program areas. NIDDK does not participate in the Parent R21 funding announcements.

Applications must be submitted through an appropriate, targeted funding announcement. Current opportunities are in the areas of:

Eligibility

Applicants should review “Eligibility Information” in the targeted funding opportunity.

Deadlines

Many targeted funding opportunities use the Standard Due Dates. Applicants should review “Key Dates” in the targeted funding opportunity.

Staff Contact

Potential applicants are strongly encouraged to contact “Agency Contacts” listed in the targeted funding opportunity before applying.