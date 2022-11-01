R21: NIH Exploratory/Developmental Research Grant Award
The R21 award at NIDDK
The R21 grant mechanism encourages the development of new research activities in categorical program areas. NIDDK does not participate in the Parent R21 funding announcements.
Applications must be submitted through an appropriate, targeted funding announcement. Current opportunities are in the areas of:
- Small Grants for New Investigators to Promote Diversity in Health-Related Research (R21 Clinical Trial Optional)
- HIV-associated Non-Communicable Diseases Research at Low- and Middle-Income Country Institutions (R21 Clinical Trial Optional)
- Pilot Studies of Biological, Behavioral and Social Mechanisms Contributing to HIV Pathogenesis Within the Mission of the NIDDK (R21 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)
- Multidisciplinary Studies of HIV/AIDS and Aging (R21 Clinical Trial Optional)
- Catalytic Tool and Technology Development in Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Diseases (KUH) (R21 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)
- View Catalytic Tool and Technology Development KUH considerations and awarded grants
Eligibility
Applicants should review “Eligibility Information” in the targeted funding opportunity.
Deadlines
Many targeted funding opportunities use the Standard Due Dates. Applicants should review “Key Dates” in the targeted funding opportunity.
Staff Contact
Potential applicants are strongly encouraged to contact “Agency Contacts” listed in the targeted funding opportunity before applying.