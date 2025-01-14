Time-Sensitive Evaluation of Policies Affecting Health Behaviors and Chronic Disease Risk (R01-Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

This Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) establishes an accelerated review/award process to support time-sensitive research to evaluate a new policy or program that is likely to influence obesity related behaviors (e.g., dietary intake, physical activity, or sedentary behavior) and/or weight outcomes in an effort to prevent or reduce obesity. This NOFO is intended to support research where opportunities for empirical study are, by their very nature, only available through expedited review and funding. All applications to this NOFO must demonstrate that the evaluation of an obesity related policy and /or program offers an uncommon and scientifically compelling research opportunity that will only be available if the research is initiated with minimum delay. For these reasons, applications in response to this time-sensitive NOFO are not eligible for re-submission. It is intended that eligible applications selected for funding will be awarded within 4 months of the application due date. However, administrative requirements and other unforeseen circumstances may delay issuance dates beyond that timeline.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: PAR-25-312

Related Notices or Announcements: None Program Contact: Activity: R01 - Research Project Grant

Key Dates

Open Date: 1/14/2025