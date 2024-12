Role of Defective Proviruses in HIV Persistence (R01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The purpose of this notice of funding opportunity (NOFO) is to support research to define the impact of defective HIV proviruses on mechanisms of HIV persistence and pathogenesis during antiretroviral treatment and their potential deleterious effects on HIV cure strategies and interference with HIV-specific molecular assays.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: PAR-25-330

Related Notices or Announcements: None Program Contact: Activity: R01 - Research Project Grant

Key Dates

Open Date: 4/7/2025