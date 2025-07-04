U.S. flag

Multidisciplinary Studies of HIV/AIDS and Aging (R01 Clinical Trial Optional)

This NOFO invites applications at the intersection of HIV and aging by proposing research that aims to meet the following objectives:
1) Improve the understanding of biological, clinical, and socio-behavioral aspects of aging through the lens of HIV infection and its treatment; and
2) Improve approaches for testing, preventing, and treating HIV infection, and managing HIV-related comorbidities, co-infections, and complications in different populations and cultural settings by applying current aging science approaches.
Proposed research must be consistent with the HIV/AIDS Research Priorities outlined by NIHs Office of AIDS Research (OAR), as described inNOT-OD-20-018.

