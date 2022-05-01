Stimulating Urology Interdisciplinary Team Opportunity Research (SUITOR) (R01 Clinical Trial Optional)

The Stimulating Urology Interdisciplinary Team Opportunity Research (SUITOR) program is intended to promote innovative, high quality, interdisciplinary research relevant to the mission of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK). The NIDDK invites investigator-initiated research project grant applications (R01s) in specific areas of basic, translational, or clinical research in specific benign urologic conditions and diseases where needs and opportunities for progress are particularly timely. As such, research topics of interest will change over time to take advantage of emerging opportunities. The research topic area previously supported by the SUITOR program, urinary incontinence, will now transition to neurourology, as described below.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: PAS-22-074

Related Notices or Announcements: None Program Contact: Julie Barthold, MD; Charlette Kenley Activity: R01 - Research Project Grant

Key Dates

Open Date: 1/5/2022