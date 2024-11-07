Stimulating Hematology Investigation: New Endeavors (SHINE) (R01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The Stimulating Hematology Investigation: New Endeavors (SHINE) program is intended to promote innovative, high-quality nonmalignant hematology research relevant to the missions of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), National Institute of Aging (NIA), and the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI). Investigator-initiated research project grant applications (R01s) in specific areas of basic and early translational hematology research are invited to this program that supports growth in the non-malignant hematology research domain. Specific emerging topics that are at the leading edge of the field will change over time and will be updated regularly through the NIH Guide to Grants and Contracts and hyperlinked to this NOFO.



This Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) requires a Plan for Enhancing Diverse Perspectives (PEDP).

Key Dates

Open Date: 1/5/2025

Letter of Intent Due Date: Not Applicable