Collaborative Research Using Biosamples and/or Data from Type 1 Diabetes Clinical Studies (R01 - Clinical Trial Not Allowed)
This Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) invites applications for studies of type 1 diabetes etiology and pathogenesis using data and samples from clinical trials and studies. This opportunity is intended to fund investigative teams collaborating to answer important questions about disease mechanisms leading to improved prevention of type 1 diabetes.
Funding Opportunity Details
RFA-DK-26-007
Key Dates
5/26/2025
May 26, 2025, and February 06, 2026