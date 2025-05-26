Collaborative Research Using Biosamples and/or Data from Type 1 Diabetes Clinical Studies (R01 - Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

This Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) invites applications for studies of type 1 diabetes etiology and pathogenesis using data and samples from clinical trials and studies. This opportunity is intended to fund investigative teams collaborating to answer important questions about disease mechanisms leading to improved prevention of type 1 diabetes.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: RFA-DK-26-007

Related Notices or Announcements: None Program Contact: Activity: R01 - Research Project Grant

Key Dates

Open Date: 5/26/2025