New Investigator Gateway Awards for Collaborative T1D Research (R03 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The New Investigator Gateway Award in T1D Research is designed to supporta robust pipeline of innovative projects and talented new investigators in T1D research. In addition to providing support for preliminary research, the Gateway program provides an opportunity for new Program Directors/Principal Investigators (PD/PIs) to pursue their studies within the intellectual environment of a select number of large, ongoing collaborative research programs. Embedding awardees within an established scientific framework in each of these consortia will provide unique opportunities for New andEarly Stage Investigators to increase their understanding of key questions in the field, to network, and to establish unique and potentially long-lasting collaborations that will propel their careers forward. Bringing New and Early Stage Investigators into existing collaborative research networks will also benefit the networks by providing new ideas and perspectives.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: RFA-DK-26-009

Related Notices or Announcements: None Program Contact: Activity: R03 - Small Research Grant Program

Key Dates

Open Date: 5/26/2025