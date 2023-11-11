Interventions to Address HIV-Related Comorbidities among Highly Affected Populations Experiencing Health Disparities (R01 - Clinical Trial Required)

This initiative will support multilevel and multidisciplinary intervention research to improve quality of life and promote successful aging among people with HIV with HIV associated non-AIDS comorbidities across the life course from racial and ethnic and lower socioeconomic status groups.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: RFA-MD-24-003

Related Notices or Announcements: None Program Contact: Activity: R01 - Research Project Grant

Key Dates

Open Date: 11/11/2023